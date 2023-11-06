New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is launching an empowering initiative called "Women for Water, Water for Women Campaign" under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

According to a press release by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry's National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), this campaign is designed to celebrate "Jal Diwali" and will run from November 7 to 9.

The primary objective of this campaign is to create a platform for women to actively participate in water governance.

It will offer women first-hand exposure to water treatment processes by organizing visits to Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) in their respective cities, read the press release.

These visits will provide women with a deep understanding of the crucial steps involved in delivering safe and clean drinking water to households.

Furthermore, participants will learn about water quality testing protocols that ensure the delivery of high-quality water, read the press release.

Ultimately, the campaign seeks to foster a sense of ownership and responsibility among women toward water infrastructure.

India boasts more than 3,000 water treatment plants with a designed capacity exceeding 65,000 million litres per day (MLD) and an operational capacity of over 55,000 MLD.

During the "Water for Women, Women for Water Campaign," women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) will visit over 550 water treatment plants, which together have an operational capacity of more than 20,000 MLD, accounting for more than 35 per cent of the nation's total capacity, read the press release.

Women play a pivotal role in managing household water resources. By equipping them with knowledge about water treatment processes and infrastructure, MoHUA aims to enhance their ability to secure access to safe and clean drinking water for their households.

The campaign is committed to promoting gender equality by encouraging inclusivity and diversity in sectors that have traditionally been male-dominated, read the press release.

The first phase of the "Water for Women, Women for Water Campaign," known as "Jal Diwali," will include participation from all States and Union Territories (except those under the Model Code of Conduct).

It is expected that more than 15,000 SHG women from across the nation will participate in this initiative.

The campaign will focus on some key areas- introducing women to the functioning of Water Treatment Plants and water testing facilities, encouraging inclusivity and participation through souvenirs and articles created by Women SHGs, and familiarizing and educating women about the AMRUT scheme and its impact on water infrastructure.

The anticipated outcomes of the campaign include increased awareness and knowledge of water treatment processes, a heightened sense of ownership and responsibility, the promotion of inclusivity, the empowerment of SHGs, positive community impact, and a model for future initiatives.

State and city officials from AMRUT and NULM will facilitate these visits by identifying suitable WTPs. MoHUA has called upon all state and city officials to actively participate and support this initiative, marking a significant step towards involving women in the critical domain of water infrastructure under AMRUT. (ANI)

