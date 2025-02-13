VMPL

Delhi (NCR) [India], February 13: In the fast-paced world of real estate, Jeevesh Sabharwal, a leading developer in the Delhi-NCR region and a dedicated philanthropist, is committed to uplifting the underprivileged and fostering spirituality. His non-profit organisation, Shiv Linga Vidya Vyas, based in Gulmohar Park, Delhi, has become a beacon of hope for thousands, combining humanitarian efforts with a deep-rooted spiritual mission.

As a devoted follower of Lord Shiva, Jeevesh Sabharwal founded Shiv Linga Vidya Vyas with a unique vision - to make spirituality accessible to all. Founded in 2017, Shiv Linga Vidya Vyas was born out of Jeevesh Sabharwal's deep spiritual connection to Lord Shiva and his desire to give back to society. The NGO actively distributes and installs Shivlings for free across India, which it procures from the revered Kailash Math in Nashik, helping individuals and communities strengthen their spiritual connection. This simple yet powerful act has brought the teachings of Shiva into the homes and hearts of countless families, nurturing faith and tranquillity.

Empowering the Underprivileged and Elderly

While the spiritual focus of Shiv Linga Vidya Vyas is central to its work, Jeevesh Sabharwal has ensured that the organisation goes beyond spirituality by addressing critical social needs. One of the NGO's most impactful initiatives is its provision of free meals twice a day to nearly 10,000 people. This effort, which started during the 2019 lockdown, has continued uninterrupted, ensuring that thousands in need never go hungry. This tireless effort to combat hunger has become a cornerstone of the organisation's work, relieving those struggling with poverty.

Older people have always held a special place in Jeevesh's heart; his NGO reflects that compassion. Shiv Linga Vidya Vyas is a home for 970 senior citizens, offering them a safe and nurturing environment where they are cared for with dignity and respect. These residents, many of whom have been abandoned or have no family to rely on, receive round-the-clock care and emotional support, ensuring they live their golden years in comfort and peace.

Free Pilgrimages to Shiva Shrines

One of the most innovative and impactful Shiv Linga Vidya Vyas programs is the organisation of free pilgrimage trips for underprivileged and elderly individuals to various Shiva shrines across India. These trips, complete with all amenities, allow those who may never have had the opportunity to visit these sacred sites a chance to connect with their faith on a deeper level. Jeevesh's vision is to provide spiritual nourishment and offer meaningful experiences that touch the soul.

These pilgrimages are especially significant for elderly individuals who have always dreamed of visiting these holy sites but lack the resources to do so. The NGO's meticulous planning ensures that participants are taken care of at every step, from transportation to accommodation, making the journey a truly enriching experience.

An Award-Winning Effort

The incredible work of Shiv Linga Vidya Vyas has not gone unnoticed. Over the years, Jeevesh Sabharwal and his NGO have been honoured with numerous awards for their contributions to society. These accolades recognise the organisation's relentless commitment to providing essential services and uplifting those in need. Whether it's the installation of Shivlings, the distribution of free meals, or the care of senior citizens, Sabharwal's efforts have made a lasting impact.

In a world where success is often measured by financial gain, Jeevesh Sabharwal is a reminder that true fulfilment comes from giving back to society. Through Shiv Linga Vidya Vyas, he has created a legacy that will be remembered for its charitable deeds and the lasting change it has brought to so many lives.

Jeevesh Sabharwal may be known as a real estate magnate, but it is his unwavering commitment to social service and spirituality that truly sets him apart. His work through Shiv Linga Vidya Vyas inspires others to follow in his footsteps, creating a ripple effect of positive change that is felt far beyond the borders of Delhi.

