JIMS Kalkaji selected as nodal centre for VBYC and Youth Parliament 2026

New Delhi [India], November 20: Jagannath International Management School (JIMS), Kalkaji, New Delhi, proudly served as the Nodal Centre for South-East Delhi for two flagship initiatives of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India--Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect (VBYC) and Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament (VBYP 2026).

Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Amit Gupta, Chairman, JIMS Group, the institution continues to fulfill its mission of shaping global business leaders who combine innovation, professionalism, and values-driven leadership.

Established in 1997, JIMS Kalkaji is the flagship institute of the JIMS Group, renowned for its excellence in management education. The institute offers AICTE-approved PGDM and PGDM (International Business) programs, both NBA-accredited, SAQS-accredited, and recognized as MBA equivalents by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

A proud member of AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business), JIMS Kalkaji being the best PGDM college in Delhi is currently progressing toward achieving AACSB Accreditation--one of the world's most prestigious standards for business education quality.

With strong academic rigor, industry-aligned curriculum, and focus on experiential learning, the institute has consistently been ranked among the Top 15 Private B-Schools in India. Its collaboration with Grant Thornton Bharat further enhances the integration of classroom learning with real-world corporate exposure, preparing students to thrive in global business environments.

Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect (VBYC)

The event was held on 17 November 2025 at the JIMS Kalkaji campus auditorium and conference room. It witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, and dignitaries committed to strengthening youth engagement in nation-building.

The VBYC session was graced by Youth Icon Ms. Mannat Bhatia, a policy professional with the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. The event also saw the presence of:

* Mr. Priyank Mishra, Additional Private Secretary (APS) to Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports

* Ms. Nancy Ranga, Official from the Regional Directorate, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports

The program commenced with a dignified lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by the felicitation of the Youth Icon by Dr. Anuj Verma, Director, JIMS Kalkaji.

Over 120 students participated in an engaging Yuva Samwad session with the Youth Icon, discussing ways to contribute meaningfully to India's growth story.

Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament (VBYP 2026)

JIMS Kalkaji, the best MBA college in Delhi received 36 registrations from various states for the Youth Parliament.

The VBYP event was graced by esteemed dignitaries:

* Ms. Yogita Singh, President, Mata Chakeri Devi Foundation & Chairman, MCD Central Zone, Nigam Parishad Kalkaji -- Chief Guest* Shri Mayank Dwivedi, Media Advisor to DG Defense Estates and Officers (OL), Ministry of Defense (GoI)

* Dr. Sarish Sebastian, Professor, Department of Political Science, Christ University -- Jury MemberParticipants engaged in a thought-provoking discussion on the theme:"50 Years of Emergency: Lessons for Indian Democracy."

The Youth Parliament concluded with the felicitation of guests and certificate distribution to the participants.

Impact & Outreach

The entire event was live-streamed on the official JIMS Kalkaji YouTube channel, ensuring wider outreach.

Students concluded the sessions with:

* Deeper civic awareness* Renewed motivation to participate in developmental initiatives* A stronger understanding of their role in shaping a self-reliant and developed India under the Viksit Bharat vision

For more information, visit our website and social media handles:

www.jagannath.org

