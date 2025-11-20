Cupertino, November 20: Apple has announced 45 finalists for 2025 in its App Store Awards. The tech giant included those apps that have outperformed others this year across 12 different categories. The Apple App Store Awards 2025 highlight the best apps and games that created exceptional user experiences and inspired people to accomplish more, reimagine daily workflows, and push creative boundaries.

Every year, Apple conducts the App Store Awards to celebrate global developers for their technical innovation, user experience and design that impact people’s lives. The company has announced the nominated apps and games today and plans to reveal the final winners in the coming weeks. One finalist from each category will be selected and announced as the winner. WhatsApp Data of Nearly 3.5 Billion Users Exposed to Due Weakness in Platform’s Contact Discovery Feature, Says Report.

Carson Oliver, Apple’s Head of App Store Worldwide, said, “We’re thrilled to celebrate the App Store Award finalists, a diverse and talented group of developers from around the globe.”

iPhone App of the Year Finalists

Apple has selected three applications that helped users refine everyday workflows: BandLab for music recording and mixing, LADDER for taking the guesswork out of strength training, and Tiimo for structured daily planning.

iPhone Game of the Year Finalists

In this category, Apple highlighted three titles that delivered creative and engaging experiences: Capybara Go! for its quirky idle adventure, Pokémon TCG Pocket for enhancing digital card collecting, and Thronefall for its thrilling defence battles with minimalist controls.

iPad App of the Year Finalists

Apple selected three apps that boosted creativity and productivity: Detail for redefining content creation workflows, Graintouch for extending print art to digital creatives, and Structured for turning busy schedules into clear timelines.

iPad Game of the Year Finalists

Apple recognised three immersive adventures: DREDGE for its haunting mystery, Infinity Nikki for its enchanting Miraland world, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown for its full-scale, gripping journey.

Mac App of the Year Finalists

For this category, Apple highlighted powerful tools for taking on new projects: Acorn for professional photo editing, Essayist for simplifying academic formatting, and Under My Roof for helping homeowners stay organised.

Mac Game of the Year Finalists

Apple selected three standout games: Assassin’s Creed Shadows for its stealthy journey through feudal Japan, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition for its expansive futuristic world, and Neva for its emotional storytelling and hand-crafted art.

Apple Arcade Game of the Year Finalists

This category includes titles that delivered charming challenges: Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE for its chaotic sticky-ball fun, PGA TOUR Pro Golf for its realistic course experience, and WHAT THE CLASH? for its hundreds of quirky mini-games.

Apple Vision Pro App of the Year Finalists

Apple recognised three apps with exceptional immersive visuals: Camo Studio for flexible livestreaming, D-Day: The Camera Soldier for innovative immersive storytelling, and Explore POV for transporting users through global Apple Immersive videos.

Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year Finalists

Apple featured three titles shaping spatial gaming: Fishing Haven for its calming retreat, Gears & Goo for strategic gameplay with charming characters, and Porta Nubi for atmospheric, light-bending puzzles.

Apple Watch App of the Year Finalists

Apple highlighted three apps that delivered practical insights on the wrist: GO Club for supporting hydration and activity, Pro Camera by Moment for pro-level wrist photography, and Strava for connecting athletes worldwide.

Apple TV App of the Year Finalists

Apple spotlighted three entertainment-focused apps: HBO Max for must-see accessible streaming, PBS KIDS Video for safe, educational content, and Super Farming Boy 4K for its combo-driven adventure. Grok 4.20 Launch Update: Elon Musk Says New Grok AI Version Will Be Ready by Christmas and Offer Major Improvements.

Cultural Impact Finalists

This category celebrates apps fostering empathy, inclusion and community. Finalists include Art of Fauna for accessible wildlife puzzles, A Space for the Unbound for exploring mental health, Be My Eyes for empowering blind and low-vision users, Chants of Sennaar for celebrating language, despelote for culturally grounded gameplay, Focus Friend for gamified focus, Is This Seat Taken? for encouraging empathy, Retro for privacy-friendly social sharing, StoryGraph for inclusive reading communities, Venba for heartfelt culinary storytelling, Whoscall for scam protection, and Yuka for helping users make informed consumption choices.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2025 05:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).