Bhubaneshwar (Odisha)/ New Delhi [India], September 19: To commemorate the 75th birthday of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Jindal Foundation, under the leadership of its Chairperson Smt. Shallu Jindal, planted 75,000 saplings across multiple states including Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Jharkhand -- all in a single day.

In a heartfelt video message, Shri Naveen Jindal, Hon'ble MP (Kurukshetra) and Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power, lauded the Prime Minister's visionary leadership in steering India toward becoming a Viksit Bharat. He also extended warm wishes for the Prime Minister's continued good health and well-being.

As part of the Odisha Government's statewide initiative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0', the Jindal Foundation planted 55,000 saplings across its operational areas in Angul, Barbil, Tensa, and Kasia. This was the largest single-state contribution to the day's plantation target.

The initiative saw widespread community participation, including employees, women's self-help groups (SHGs), farmers' clubs, farmer producer organisations (FPOs), school students, volunteers, local panchayats, and community leaders. Fruit-bearing and medicinal plant species were selected to ensure long-term ecological, nutritional, and health benefits for the communities.

At Angul, over 43,000 saplings were planted, transforming more than 20 acres of land in Benagadia and Derjang villages. The event was graced by Shri Pratap Pritimay (ADM, Angul), along with Sub-Collector Shri Mayadhar Behera, Tahsildar Shri Sushant Mishra, and key district officials. From Jindal Steel, Shri Pankaj Malhan (Executive Director, In-Charge), Shri Prashanta Hota (President & Group Head - CSR), Shri Ashish Pandey (EVP), Shri Prasanna Panda (EVP) and Shri SK Sharma (VP) actively took part.

Other dignitaries included Shri Umashankar Mishra (CDAO), Shri Ashutosh Roy (NABARD's DDM), Dr. Debashis Mishra (Principal Scientist, KVK) and local elected leaders. The drive saw enthusiastic participation from Sarpanchs Anil Pradhan and Tuni Sahoo, Zilla Parishad member Dilip Pradhan, and social workers like Kumuda Sahoo, Sourav Behera, and Kumara Behera, who played a key role in mobilizing the community.

In Barbil, Tensa, and Kasia, plantation drives were conducted across four gram panchayats, resulting in the planting of 12,000 saplings. These efforts were led by Shri Pramod Patra (Cluster Head - BKT), Shri Purushotham MD (Unit Head, Barbil), and Shri R S Raghuwanshi (Unit Head, Tensa) in collaboration with local leaders and senior officials, ensuring strong community ownership and involvement.

Smt. Shallu Jindal, Chairperson of Jindal Foundation, remarked:

"We are proud to support the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, which deeply resonates with both environmental and emotional values. Planting trees in the name of our mothers is not just symbolic, but a meaningful act of nurturing both nature and humanity. This initiative embodies our respect for the Prime Minister's vision and our commitment to a greener, more sustainable future."

Shri Pankaj Malhan, Executive Director (In-Charge), Jindal Steel, shared:

"Sustainability lies at the core of our operations. This initiative has enabled us to connect with communities in a purposeful way and reinforce our commitment to environmentally responsible development."

Shri Prashanta Hota, President & Group Head (CSR & Sustainability), added:

"At Jindal, we don't just plant trees--we nurture ecosystems. Every sapling is tracked and maintained with scientific care, ensuring long-term survival and impact. This is our way of giving back to the land that sustains us."

The plantation drives are fully community-driven, with the active involvement of community-based organisations (CBOs). Scientific methods are adopted to ensure 100% sapling survival, even during stress periods. The ADM of Angul, Shri Pratap Pritimay, applauded the Jindal Foundation's long-standing partnership with the government and district administration, noting:

"This plantation drive is a testament to the Foundation's ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of life for local communities.

The Jindal Foundation has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to environmental sustainability through a wide range of initiatives. These include extensive tree plantation drives, water conservation efforts, integrated watershed development, the creation of orchards (wadi models), and the construction of water harvesting structures to promote groundwater recharge. The Foundation has also undertaken several carbon sink projects in and around its operational areas. Additionally, it actively supports eco clubs in schools, promotes environmental education, and provides green livelihood training to women's self-help groups. Guided by its motto, "Caring Beyond Bounds," the Foundation continues to embed ecological responsibility into every aspect of its social development programs, fostering a culture of sustainability and community empowerment.

