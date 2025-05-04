Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): Indian Institute of Creative Technology's (IICT) launch at WAVES 2025 marked a progressive step towards making India a global creative powerhouse -- since quality talent is the most fundamental building block of an innovative economy, Sanjog Gupta, CEO - Sports and Live Experiences, JioStar, said.

"At JioStar also, we believe in the power of connectivity combining with the forces of creativity to unlock infinite possibilities. We are proud to support this mission to build a global centre of excellence in Mumbai to drive media innovation," Gupta said, as per a statement by WAVES 2025.

"The convergence of talent, technology, and policy will not only redefine the future of consumer immersion, connections and experiences but also cultivate the next generation of high-quality talent ready to lead on the world stage," Gupta added.

In a major step towards empowering India's animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, and extended reality (AVGC-XR) ecosystem, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in collaboration with FICCI and CII, has unveiled the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT)--a National Centre of Excellence dedicated exclusively to the AVGC-XR sector.

IICT is on track to evolve into a premier institution in its field, much like how IITs and IIMs have become benchmarks in technology and management education.

The announcement was made at the inaugural edition of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025).

The IICT aims to serve as a hub for nurturing talent at the intersection of creativity, technology and innovation, creating pathways for young Indians to thrive in the global digital and content economy.

Underscoring the growing industry-government collaboration in this space, seven global technology leaders--JioStar, Google, Adobe, Meta, Apple, NVIDIA and Microsoft--formally exchanged Letters of Intent with IICT, signalling their commitment to building a strong foundation for the institute and co-developing future-ready skills, tools and platforms, WAVES said in the statement.

IICT is envisioned as a platform that will equip them with the right ecosystem to innovate, create and lead. (ANI)

