Agni Nakshatram 2025 Start and End Dates: All About the Annual Festival of Tamil Nadu Dedicated to Lord Murugan Also Known as Agni Natchathiram

Agni Nakshatram holds great significance for people of Tamil Nadu. The 25-day observance coincides with Kathiri Veyil, which is considered as the hottest time of the year in South India. It is said that the Sun transits through the Krittika (Agni) star during this time

Festivals & Events Meera| May 04, 2025 08:13 PM IST
Agni Nakshatram 2025 Start and End Dates: All About the Annual Festival of Tamil Nadu Dedicated to Lord Murugan Also Known as Agni Natchathiram
Agni Nakshatram (File Image)

Agni Nakshatram is an important annual festival dedicated to Lord Murugan. This occasion is widely celebrated by devotees of Lord Murugan across South India, especially in Tamil Nadu. The day of Agni Nakshatram falls in the peak of summer during the Tamil month of Chithirai and lasts for 25 days. This year, Agni Nakshatram 2025 starts on Sunday, May 4 and will end on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Agni Nakshatram is the hottest period of the year in South India. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Mother’s Day, Buddha Purnima, Vat Savitri Vrat and More, Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

The name of the festival ‘Agni Nakshatram’ refers to ‘Agni’ which means fire and ‘Nakshatram’ means star. It refers to the period when the sun is believed to pass through the star Krittika, also associated with Agni, the fire god in Vedic astrology. In Tamil Nadu, Agni Nakshatram is also called as ‘Kathiri Veyil’. The festival is marked by intense devotion and powerful rituals—even amidst the region’s scorching heat.

Agni Nakshatram 2025 Start and End Dates

Agni Nakshatram 2025 starts on Sunday, May 4 and will end on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Agni Nakshatram Rituals

  • Agni Nakshatram day is celebrated mainly in the temples of Lord Murugan, especially in Palani, Tamil Nadu with great devotion.

  • Devotees throng to the temples to worship Lord Murugan and seek his blessings

  • During the period of Agni Nakshtram, devotees perform the ‘Pradakshina’ of the Giri Valam, the holy hill. The Pradakshina is performed during the morning as well as evening.

  • Female devotees wear the Kadamba flowers, believed to be Lord Murugan’s favourite, during this pilgrimage.

  • A special Abhishekam of Lord Murugan’s idol is conducted daily with water, which is called as Theertham.

  • On the last day, this sacred water called Theertham is distributed to devotees.

Agni Nakshatram Significance

Agni Nakshatram holds great significance for people of Tamil Nadu. The 25-day observance coincides with Kathiri Veyil, which is considered as the hottest time of the year in South India. It is said that the Sun transits through the Krittika (Agni) star during this time.

Despite the scorching heat and intense weather conditions, thousands of devotees throng at famous Murugan temples across South India to mark the occasion. On this day, people take extra precautions to stay cool and hydrated as the Sun is at its peak.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 04, 2025 07:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

