Davos (Switzerland), January 20 (ANI): In a push to cement Karnataka's position as a global manufacturing powerhouse, M.B. Patil, Karnataka's Minister for Commerce & Industries and Infrastructure, has initiated a series of strategic engagements at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026.

Leading the state's delegation with an "execution-first" mandate, the Minister has secured significant interest from global leaders in the food processing and sustainable materials sectors, potentially bringing billions in investment to the state.

Also Read | What Is the Deepfake Certificate Payal Gaming Received From Maharashtra Cyber Cell After 'MMS Video' Controversy?.

The delegation's first breakthrough came during a high-level meeting with the leadership of The Coca-Cola Company. The discussions centred on the "strategic expansion of their operations in Karnataka," building on the company's massive Rs 25,760 crore investment commitment to India's food processing sector.

Minister Patil specifically pitched Vijayapura as a future industrial powerhouse for the beverage giant. Sharing the update on his X account, he said, "Among our other proposals, we highlighted Vijayapura as a priority industrial hub, specifically for its sustainable water availability, which is crucial for large-scale beverage manufacturing."

Also Read | 'I'll Put a 200% Tariff, He Will Join’: Donald Trump Threatens France With Wine Penalties After Emmanuel Macron Declines 'Board of Peace' Seat (Watch Video).

By providing "long-term resource security and full governmental facilitation," the state aims to secure high-impact projects that will bolster industrial resilience and create "quality regional opportunities."

Shifting focus to cutting-edge material science, Minister Patil met with Natural Fiber Welding (NFW Earth), a company renowned for creating plastic-free, plant-based alternatives to leather and textiles for brands like BMW, Adidas, and Levi's.

The meeting yielded a significant investment lead, with NFW Earth expressing a "strong interest in expanding its manufacturing footprint in India." The company outlined a proposed Phase-I investment of Rs 1,600-1,800 crore.

To ensure the project reaches fruition, the Minister provided a comprehensive briefing on the state's support systems. "We briefed them on Karnataka's industrial incentive framework and assured full facilitation, including approvals, infrastructure support and ecosystem linkages," he tweeted.

NFW Earth is expected to submit a detailed project proposal to the Government of Karnataka shortly.

The Karnata Minister also engaged in a high level dialogue with brewing major AB InBev.

"We deepened our engagement with AB InBev at #WEF26 during a high-level dialogue with Chief Legal and Corporate Affairs Officer John Blood. From its specialised brewery in Mysuru to its Global Capability Centre in Bengaluru, the company maintains a significant and strategic presence in our state. We discussed their intent to further leverage Karnataka's manufacturing ecosystem and talent base for future growth. Our delegation pledged continued facilitation and seamless inter-departmental coordination to support their operational requirements and upcoming initiatives. We remain committed to fostering a robust environment where global industry leaders can thrive and scale." the Minister said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)