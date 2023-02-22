New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/Bloomingdale): Kaspersky has acquired 49 per cent of Ximi Pro, a subsidiary of Ximi Lab that develops Tron, a comprehensive solution for the protection of container infrastructures. This acquisition will allow the company to develop an offering that would provide full-fledged protection within Cloud Workload Protection concept. It would also extend its upcoming XDR solution with the ability to detect and respond to threats in container's infrastructure.

The global market for commercial container software is growing rapidly. According to Gartner forecasts, 70 per cent of international companies will be running more than two containerized applications in production by 2023, up from less than 20 per cent in 2019. The reason for such growth is explained by the opportunity to optimize corporate IT infrastructures and development processes by this virtualization technology. However, in some cases container infrastructure could be an initial vector of targeted attacks because of its incorrect configuration. To address such risks Kaspersky is expanding its portfolio with a container security solution.

This acquisition will allow Kaspersky to cover container infrastructure, application and services based on it with Extended Detection and Response (XDR) scenarios. They will also be able to obtain additional telemetry from containers and their environments, providing adequate response actions, and ensuring more comprehensive security for organizations' assets. Moreover, providing full visibility into container infrastructure, the new product will help companies identify suspicious behaviour and defend against threat actors who use containers misconfiguration in their attacks.

Andrey Efremov, Chief Business Development Officer at Kaspersky, says: 'One of the key goals of our strategy is to develop an ecosystem that would cover all security needs of our enterprise customers. We see a growing demand for container security today in all types of industries, not only in software development and IT but also in manufacturing, finance, retail etc. as more and more companies use container infrastructure on a daily basis. I'm very excited we are adding this important capability to our growing portfolio".

Artem Tovbin, General Director of Ximi Lab, comments: "Our team has strived to improve the world around us and enhance its own expertise in information security, development culture and management. Cooperating with Kaspersky gives us an opportunity to work with one of the best international information security companies which allows us to create a world-class product. In today's IT world any product is doomed to be secondary without an ecosystem, enterprise-level sales and a strong brand. Partnership with Kaspersky provides us with these advantages. We hope that our cooperation will supply the market with reliable information security tools and helps numerous businesses to focus on their core services and products."

Chris Connell, APAC Managing Director for Kaspersky added, "Business focus on digital transformation is triggering rapid cloud adoption. This acquisition will help Kaspersky promote container infrastructure, applications, and services based on our Extended Detection and Response (XDR) scenarios. Any workload, whether physical, virtualized, or housed in a private, public, or hybrid cloud, is protected by Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security. We aspire to ensure everything operates efficiently and safely, irrespective of how the clients' infrastructure is configured. We envision transforming our leading security intelligence into absolute protection for our clients through this acquisition, empowering our clients to use technology in their life and business safely and confidently. Security is made more accessible by having our data-driven product for your cloud security requirements and a single console to manage your hybrid infrastructure, enabling business leaders to focus on other aspects of their digital transformation journey."

Kaspersky has already developed technologies providing protection within Cloud Workload Protection. In particular, the company offers Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security, a cloud-native solution for hybrid environments. More information about this product is available on the website.

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative security solutions and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, governments and consumers around the globe. The company's comprehensive security portfolio includes leading endpoint protection and a number of specialized security solutions and services to fight sophisticated and evolving digital threats. Over 400 million users are protected by Kaspersky technologies and we help 240,000 corporate clients protect what matters most to them. Learn more at www.kaspersky.com.

Ximi Lab is a digital solutions laboratory founded in 2016. For more than 6 years the Ximi Lab team has been constantly improving its expertise in cybersecurity and cloud-native technologies. The company provides comprehensive solutions based on containers, microservices architectures and Kubernetes to accelerate the development and deployment of modern applications for companies from small and medium-sized businesses to enterprises.

