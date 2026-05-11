Business News | Kathy's Beverages (Bobakat) Raises INR 6 Crore in Pre-series A Funding to Fuel Nationwide Expansion of Its Bubble Tea & Beverage Brand

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11: Kathy's Beverages Pvt Ltd, the company behind bubble tea and beverage brand Bobakat, has raised INR 6 crore (approximately USD 638,000) in a Pre-Series A funding round, a milestone that signals not just the brand's next phase of growth, but the broader arrival of organised, experience-led beverage retail in India.

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The fresh capital will be deployed across product innovation, team expansion, marketing, and an accelerated retail rollout across the country. Bobakat's growth engine is built on compact, experience-first outlets strategically positioned across high-footfall food courts and premium high streets, a format that is already proving its mettle with consumers and delivering strong unit economics for the business.

Founded in 2024 by Dr. Rupali Ambegaonkar and Sannjeev Rao, Bobakat was built on a sharp conviction: that India's urban, young consumer was ready for a beverage brand that offered more than a drink; one that delivered a global experience rooted in local sensibility. That conviction has been validated decisively. The brand has served over 10 lakh consumers, is recording strong double-digit year-on-year growth, and is currently valued at INR 43 crore. The target now is INR 100 crore in Net Sales Value within 36 months, backed by a clear, capital-efficient expansion plan.

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The macro tailwinds are undeniable. India's beverage market, valued at USD 80.11 billion in 2025, is on course to reach USD 154.67 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.80%. Within this landscape, the premium and experiential beverage segment represents one of the most exciting white spaces and Bobakat is firmly positioned to capture it.

Speaking on the fundraise, Dr. Rupali Ambegaonkar, Founder, Bobakat, said, "The Indian consumer today is seeking more than just beverages; they are looking for experiences, community spaces, and global formats adapted for local preferences. With Bobakat, our vision has always been to build a culturally relevant beverage brand that combines quality, innovation, and accessibility. This fundraise gives us the momentum to strengthen our operations, innovate across our offerings, and scale aggressively across key Indian markets."

Co-founder Sannjeev Rao added, "We see immense headroom in India's organised beverage ecosystem, especially within youth-driven consumption categories. Our compact and scalable retail model allows us to enter high-potential locations efficiently while maintaining strong unit economics. The next phase of growth will focus on expanding our store network, building stronger consumer recall, and creating a differentiated beverage experience."

What makes Bobakat a particularly compelling story is the founding team behind it. Dr. Ambegaonkar brings formidable category expertise as the founder of Tea Culture of the World (TCW), a premium tea brand now present across 200+ stores in India. A former medical professional turned tea sommelier, she has spent years crafting globally inspired beverage experiences for Indian consumers and understands, better than most, what it takes to build a beverage brand with staying power. Sannjeev Rao is one of India's most accomplished retail operators, with over 30 years of brand-building and turnaround experience across Future Group, Aditya Birla Retail, Landmark Dubai, and Raymond, and most recently as CEO of Being Human. Together, they bring the rare combination of consumer insight, category depth, and hard-won retail execution expertise that early-stage brands rarely have access to.

Bobakat's differentiation in the crowded premium beverage space rests on four pillars: a quality-first product approach, sharp and deliberate audience positioning, a curated in-store consumer experience, and a store format designed for speed of replication without compromise on brand integrity.

The expansion roadmap reflects the brand's ambition with 35 new stores in FY26-27, followed by 50 stores each in FY27-28 and FY28-29, spanning metro cities and high-growth emerging urban markets. With this raise, Bobakat isn't just opening new stores it is staking its claim as the defining bubble tea and experiential beverage brand of India's next decade.

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