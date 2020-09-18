Hyderabad (Telangana) [India] September 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): Kellton Tech, a global leader in digital transformation, announced that it is helping Riyada Digital, an emerging company in Saudi Arabia, build a customer-facing digital e-commerce platform.

This platform will unveil its proprietary currency that will be instrumental in driving cashless adoption.

As a strategic digital partner, Kellton Tech will bring demonstrated skills and leading technical capabilities to design, develop, and deploy a futuristic platform that allows faster, zero-fuss payments via a proprietary digital wallet holding QP points.

Further, it will empower physical stores with new levels of service and technology expertise to eliminate dependence on cash and go cashless, thereby facilitating improved customer experiences, enhancing sales, and effectively countering the competition posed by online giants.

Malek A Al Qurashi, Chairman-Riyada Digital, is the mind behind this disruptive e-commerce platform and a digital visionary in his own right.

By leveraging his unique, pragmatic, and innovative entrepreneurship skills, he aims to redefine the e-commerce and cashless payments industry and create personalized retail experiences using data.

"We are pleased to be selected as a long-term digital transformation partner by Riyada Digital. Through our deep knowledge and domain expertise, we will facilitate our client's objective in revolutionizing the retail and e-commerce landscape in Saudi Arabia and keep them poised to deliver a competitive advantage. Our expertise in delivering value to our clients will help them meet strategic goals and emerge as more agile, productive, and innovation-driven," said Karanjit Singh, CEO, India.

"As a leading industrial e-commerce company, our ongoing commitment to innovation is essential to ensure customer satisfaction. Our association with Kellton Tech is a step in this direction. This partnership will help us increase our technical differentiation in new-age technologies while accelerating cost optimization and competitiveness. Given the successful track record of Kellton Tech in digital transformation services, they are the right partner to support our goals set out in the coming years," said Mohammed Moizuddin, CEO - Riyada Digital.

