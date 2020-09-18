Kia Motors India will be officially revealing the prices of its first sub-compact SUV, Kia Sonet today in India. The 2020 Sonet SUV is Kia's third product in India after the Seltos and Carnival. However, it is the second made in India model from the South Korean automaker that will be launched today in India. The launch event is scheduled to start at 11:45 am IST. Interested fans and buyers can watch the live streaming of the Kia Sonet India launch event here. The carmaker is also expected to broadcast the launch through its social media channels and official YouTube channel. 2020 Kia Sonet SUV Clocks 6,523 Bookings On The First Day; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The Kia Sonet made its global debut in India last month. The carmaker is already accepting pre-bookings for the car with down-payment of Rs 25,000. It is manufactured at Kia's production facility at Anantpur, Andhra Pradesh. The upcoming Sonet will come in two trim options - HT Line & GT Line.

Kia Sonet SUV (Photo Credits: Kia Motors India)

The upcoming Sonet will sport brand's trademark Tiger nose grille upfront with 3D stepwell geometric mesh which is accentuated bt sweptback headlamps with LED DRLs. The SUV will also get floating roof tails, LED taillights, alloy wheels & more. On the interior side, the SUV will be equipped with a long list of features such as flat-bottom steering wheel, a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, UVO connectivity suite, a Bose sound system & more.

Kia Sonet Sub Compact SUV (Photo Credits: Kia Motors)

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the 2020 Kia Sonet will be seen in multiple powertrain options. It includes two petrol engines and a diesel motor. The petrol motors will be a 1.2-litre four-cylinder and powerful 1.0 T-GDi whereas the oil burner is a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel. Transmission duties will be handled by a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, a seven-speed DCT, six-speed automatic, and new six-speed intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) unit.

Kia Sonet India Pre-bookings (Photo Credits: Kia Motors India)

The SUV is likely to be priced in India somewhere in between Rs 8 lakh to 12 lakh (Ex-showroom). It will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue and the upcoming Nissan Magnite.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).