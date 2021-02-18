New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cloud kitchens and regional delicacies being prepared to reconnect the patrons with their roots and homely vibe have been a significant tool of growth for the F&B industry, especially during the pandemic. What initially took over as a pivot-move is now catching traction and leading the sector to a new horizon of success.

The majority of the patrons are enjoying regional food and cherishing the delicacies that date back to cultural significance and monumental heritage. Similarly, several aspiring cooks and restaurateurs have let the global health crisis grow them into passionate chefs and exhibit their cooking skills as they serve food enthusiasts with a feast to remember. One such marvel that emanates from Delhi6 is Khansaama.

Khansaama, as the name suggests is symbolic of an expression of art, of finesse, and of the culinary marvels that were created in the Mughal kitchens. Conceptualized by seventh-generation musicians brothers Hafeez and Sameer Ahmed, Khansaama offers authentic Mughlai cuisine to food connoisseurs straight from the royal bawarchi khaana.

The brand aims to deliver pure ecstasy on a platter. Connecting with the origin of the food from far away land, the label lures its patron into an unforgettable expedition of Mughlai dishes. Delivering straight to customers' doorstep across the city, Khansaama serves as the delivery kitchen based in Old Delhi.

The roots of Mughlai food date back to more than five centuries. With the establishment of the Mughal sultanate, India witnessed a cross-pollination of cultures and food became an integral part of that exchange. What developed was a cuisine that became a part of the newly formed Mughlai kitchens and has been known for its distinctive flavors ever since. The decay of the Mughal empire saw a great shift in the socio-political fabric of India but the Mughlai food continued to grow and in fact moved out of the royal kitchens to the streets of Shahjahanabad, popularly called Delhi6.

Serving authentic Mughlai cuisine, the place is famous for its vintage vibe and flavourful nostalgic bites. To carry forward the flavors of Mughlai cuisine, the brand employed a trio of Bawarchis catering to centuries-old lineage. The Chefs are further known to create magic with their recipes and skillset.

The brother-duo also traveled across the globe to explore different cuisines, however, the Mughlai food fascinated them the most.

Amidst the lockdown, Hafeez and Sameer, residents of Delhi6 realized that there was a dire need to introduce authentic Mughlai cuisine to the people of the capital and thus incepted Khansaama as their resort to expand the decades-old heritage into a kitchen-delivery label. The brothers strive to bring original Mughlai flavors back on the table and serve Purani Dilli's heart on a platter. Hafeez and Sameer the seventh-generation classical musician brothers from Dilli Gharana have integrated their experience to create Khansaama and are working in collaboration to deliver the best of all worlds to food lovers across the globe.

The extensive menu of the kitchen includes a wide variety of Mughlai dishes ranging from Chicken and Mutton - Nihari to Biryani, Stew, Korma, Achari, Kebabs, and other delicacies which also include Kheer and Shahi Tukda. Sourcing fresh and healthy ingredients while processing them in authentic style with years-old traditional Mughlai recipes, Khansaama endeavors to offer one-of-a-kind Mughlai dishes at the comfort of customers' homes.

Old Delhi is known for its lineage of carrying forward the 400-the 500-year-old heritage of original Mughlai delicacies regardless of the modern-age snacks taking over the country. One of the factors that uphold the legacy of food is the khansamah, who are known to be traditional cooks, coming from authentic cuisine chefs from the olden times. Employing original khansamah from typical bawarchi background and expertise, the label has made it a point to stay raw and indulge the patrons in the true spirit of Mughlai food.

Reaching out to the people of Delhi and surrounding regions, the label is creating new horizons of growth while notching up Mughlai cuisine's authenticity.

