Business News | Khazanchi Jewellers' Q3 FY25 Net Profit Soars 113 Percent YoY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12: Khazanchi Jewellers Limited (BSE: 543953), one of the leading Indian jewellery companies specializing in gold, diamonds, precious stones, and bullion items has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the Q3 & 9M FY25.

Key Financial Highlights

Commenting on the Financial Performance Rajesh Kumar, Joint Managing Director, Khazanchi Jewellers Limited said, "We are delighted to report a strong financial performance in Q3 FY25, driven by robust revenue growth and enhanced profitability. The festive season, beginning in September, significantly boosted gold consumption, leading to a sharp increase in our sales. Additionally, the rising demand for gold, coupled with an increase in gold prices, has positively impacted our revenue.

As part of our ongoing digital transformation journey, we recently launched the Gold Saving Scheme App, designed to provide a seamless and secure experience for our valued customers. This initiative reflects our commitment to leveraging technology to enhance accessibility and customer convenience. Furthermore, our participation in the G200 Summit, organized by Anand Rathi Group, reaffirms our focus on industry leadership and strategic growth.

Looking ahead, a key milestone for our expansion will be the launch of our flagship showroom in Sowcarpet, Chennai, scheduled to open in April 2025. Spanning 10,000 square feet, this showroom will offer an extensive collection of gold, silver, platinum, and diamond jewellery, further strengthening our market presence and elevating the customer experience.

With an expanding showroom network and enhanced operational capabilities, we anticipate a notable rise in consumer spending. Additionally, recent policy measures, including RBI's rate cut and revisions in income tax slabs, are expected to drive higher discretionary spending, contributing to our sales growth and profitability in the coming quarters."

