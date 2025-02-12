Michele's debut show at Valentino was nothing short of extraordinary, a celebration of the house’s history and identity, reimagined through his unique creative lens. Stars like Harry Styles, Florence Welch, Elton John, and Andrew Garfield flocked to the south of Paris, where they were welcomed by a co-ed runway set that felt like stepping into a chic home draped in ethereal white sheets. The collection captivated all, featuring 85 stunning co-ed looks that radiated refinement and romance, complete with breathtaking sheer dresses, playful polka dots, luxurious lace, whimsical bows, ruffles, and an abundance of eye-catching bright yellow. Bamboo Fabric: Is It Truly Sustainable or Environmental Disaster?

Industry insiders couldn’t stop raving about Michele’s powerful creative vision that seamlessly took the brand to new heights. As Alessandro Michele', chief commercial and sustainability officer at Mytheresa, pointed out, “While Michele’s distinctive aesthetic was unmistakable, the show was a beautifully balanced expression of his vision for Valentino." He didn’t shy away from honoring the house's legendary founder, Valentino Garavani, proclaiming, “We pigeonholed him as someone extremely classic and chic. In truth, he was revolutionary!” Embroidered Initials - Luxury Has Personal Touch.

This collection marked a triumphant reunion for Michele and Kering, as he brought to life his extraordinary designs. After departing from Gucci in 2022, Michele has returned to the spotlight with Valentino, particularly as Kering recently acquired a 30% stake in the brand, paving the way for complete acquisition by 2028. Among the audience were Kering chairman François-Henri Pinault, his wife Salma Hayek, and Kering deputy CEO Francesca Bellettini—an indication of the high stakes and excitement surrounding this show. Grammys 2025 Red Carpet Looks: Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 67th Grammy Awards.

Michele's ability to spark trends is undeniable. Reflecting on the first look of the show, he remarked on how the model radiated joy in a charming dress adorned with bows, describing it as "déclassé fashion that feels fresh and contemporary."

The reactions have been overwhelmingly positive—“Alessandro is back!” exclaimed fashion editor and stylist Carine Roitfeld. “Next season, we’ll all be hunting for vintage pieces. It’s more than just fashion; it’s a mood, a joyful expression of ultra femininity.”

Mytheresa’s Johnson celebrated the collection as a stylistic triumph, cementing Michele's comeback as one of the most

exciting moments in fashion!“a beautiful and intensely romantic first outing”. He continued: “He tapped into a softer, feminine feeling which read as an ode to Rome and to the house of Valentino. With a few exceptions, the looks were long, light and carefully co-ordinated to cover the body which created a sophisticated and elevated aesthetic that our best clients will love and appreciate.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2025 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).