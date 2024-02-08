VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 8: Hectic lives, fueled by stress, pollution, and poor choices, plague modern health. Kiiran Patel Wellness Cube, a haven in India, offers a holistic approach to healing, merging modern techniques with ancient wisdom for balanced well-being.

Stress, pollution and health concerns are some of the most common issues in today's fast paced world. Most health issues point out to the lifestyles that people are following while chasing dreams.

"Kiiran Patel Wellness Cube emerges as India's most recommended wellness center, a sanctuary that combines modern medical and therapeutic techniques with time-tested healing methods."

"Wellness is a holistic integration of physical, mental and spiritual well-being, fueling the body, engaging the mind, and nurturing the spirit. Your health is determined by a delicate balance between nerves, hormones, organs, genetics, emotional state, lifestyle as well as environmental conditions. Mind and body kinetics reveal our psychology and affect our biology. Certain emotions can make us sick and lead to certain illnesses. For instance, suppressed anger leads to high blood pressure. Conventional medicine focuses on diagnosing a disease followed by prescribing a drug, thereby applying a bandage to the problem," says Kiiran Patel.

Kiiran Patel Wellness Cube believes in using therapies like IV vitamins, Chelation, Ozone, Hydrogen, infrared sauna, colon cleanses, dry needling, cuppa therapy, and supplementing nutraceuticals.

"Our method is based on correct diagnosis. We offer everything from healthy nutrition to IV therapies, preventive and anti-aging nutraceuticals, and counsel on your emotional health. You have to remember that wellbeing and inner balance are optimum for physical performance. All of this is accompanied by focusing on adopting healthy habits. The experience of feeling well in your body and achieving a joyous state of mind is our commitment, and we put all the efforts towards doing the same for all our clients," states Kiiran.

Kiiran and her team provide a comprehensive health assessment and put together a personalized nutritional and treatment plan backed by doctors and therapists. A medical history is taken, and tests recommended.

"Together, we plan to bring out the healthiest and happiest version of those who rely on us. We offer a spectrum of bespoke and conventional immune boosting and alternative treatments to revitalize health and improve wellbeing, by offering personalized healing resources," concludes Kiran Patel.

