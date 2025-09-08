India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], September 8: Kimbal Private Limited (formerly Sinhal Udyog Pvt. Ltd.,) India's leading provider of advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) solutions, has been recognized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) as an Emerging Eco Organization for 2024-25. This recognition, awarded through the CII Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development, highlights Kimbal's commitment to embedding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into every aspect of its operations. From Kimbal Private Limited, the award was received by Kundan Kumar, Manager EHS, Gaurav Agarwal, VP Sales & Marketing, and Pragya Pallavi, Head of Marketing & Branding.

ESG at the Heart of StrategyFor Kimbal, ESG is a commitment that is central to their identity. With end-to-end smart metering solutions and a range of other energy management and energy efficiency solutions, Kimbal empowers utilities to reduce energy losses, integrate renewables, and lower their carbon footprints, thereby directly contributing to India's clean energy transition goals.

"At Kimbal, ESG isn't a side program--it's how we design, build, and scale," said Anirudh Sinhal, Leader of Innovation and Automation, Kimbal. "Every smart meter we ship is efficient, reliable, and responsibly made. This recognition by CII strengthens our resolve to drive sustainability impact at the intersection of energy, technology, and society."

Protecting the PlanetKimbal's environmental actions are focused on compliance, conservation, and circularity. The company is advancing ISO 14001:2015 certification for environmental management and has implemented rainwater harvesting and zero-liquid-discharge practices at its mega plant. Tree plantation drives around factory premises and nearby communities are boosting biodiversity and carbon sequestration.

Operationally, Kimbal leverages RoHS-compliant materials, recyclable packaging, and MES-driven monitoring of energy, water, and scrap. Kaizen programs continuously improve efficiency, while new electronic filtration systems cut down single-use waste. Looking ahead, Kimbal plans to expand its use of renewable electricity and integrate Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to achieve more sustainable energy operations.

Empowering People and CommunitiesKimbal is recognized as a Great Place to Work, reflecting its culture of trust, inclusivity, and safety. The company has established a 24x7 Occupational Health Centre, is advancing ISO 45001:2018 compliance, and conducts regular Gurukul training sessions to upskill frontline workers.

CSR initiatives are rooted in Surajpur, Greater Noida, home to many of Kimbal's workforce. The company has equipped the local school with a science lab, library, and Kids Eco Club, while also offering self-defense training for girls and counseling sessions for students. The newly built basketball court brings sports and community pride to the area. Medical and eye camps, along with entrepreneurship and fashion training for youth, further strengthen health, confidence, and livelihoods.

Governance with IntegrityRobust governance practices ensure that ESG is built into Kimbal's strategy. A Board-level ESG Committee oversees initiatives, while disclosures align with BRSR and EcoVadis frameworks. Anti-bribery and whistleblower protection policies maintain ethical standards, and cybersecurity measures are embedded across Kimbal's AMI platforms to protect utility and consumer data.

Building a Sustainable FutureThis recognition marks only the beginning of Kimbal's ESG journey. The company remains committed to science-based targets, renewable energy expansion, and circular practices. Going forward, Kimbal will focus its efforts around key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals--Good Health and Well-being (SDG 3), Quality Education (SDG 4), Gender Equality (SDG 5), Clean Water and Sanitation (SDG 6), Affordable and Clean Energy (SDG 7), Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure (SDG 9), Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11), and Climate Action (SDG 13). By aligning with these global frameworks, Kimbal seeks to ensure that progress is measured not just in technological solutions deployed but in healthier, smarter, and more resilient communities.

About Kimbal

Founded in 2011, Kimbal Private Limited is a top smart metering company, delivering end-to-end AMI solutions, RF mesh communication infrastructure, and AI-based tools that enable utilities to provide reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy to millions of consumers, accelerating India's energy transition and supporting global decarbonization goals.

