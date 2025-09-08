Malayalam director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan was detained at the Mumbai Airport on Sunday (September 7) after a lookout notice was issued against him by the Kerala Police in connection with a harassment complaint lodged by actress Manju Warrier. The Mollywood filmmaker was reportedly in the United States when the complaint was filed, and he was arrested when he landed in Mumbai. He was later shifted to the Sahar Police station. Shine Tom Chacko Publicly Apologises to ‘Soothravakyam’ Co-Actor Vincy Aloshious Over Misconduct Allegations Days Before Film’s Release.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Detained in Manju Warrier Harassment Case

After Sanal Kumar Sasidharan was arrested in Mumbai, a police team from Elamkkara station has been reportedly sent to Mumbai to take him into custody for further investigation. Taking to his Facebook handle, the filmmaker had informed his fans and followers about the arrest, writing, "I have been detained in Mumbai as part of a lookout notice issued by the Kochi City Police." Sanal Kumar said that he expects a fair treatment by the Kerala Police and the communist party in the case.

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Facebook Post

In another post shared on Sunday (September 7), the director claimed that he was not provided food or water while in custody. He wrote, "I'm still sitting right here. No food or water. A team is coming from Kochi to pick me up. No one knows in which procedure all this is happening. The person who claims to be the complainant in this drama that has been going on for three years has not given a statement in front of the public or in the court."

What is the Case?

Sanal Kumar Sasidharan was booked in January 2025 for harassing actress Manju Warrier on social media. Authorities started investigating the matter after the L2: Empuraan actress lodged a formal complaint against the filmmaker, accusing him of misconduct and violating her privacy. Following this, the Kayattam director wrote an open letter to the actress. He claimed that the case is again being pursued based on a complaint given by the actress despite the fact that a previous case filed in her name still remains unresolved. Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Arrested By Kerala Police After Manju Warrier Files Complaint Against Filmmaker For Defaming Her On Social Media.

Sanal Kumar faced legal trouble in 2022 after he was arrested for stalking the same actress online. He was later granted bail by the Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate.

