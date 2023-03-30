Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (ANI/PNN): The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the prestigious Hotel Four Season Embassy One in Bengaluru on March 24th, 2023.

Rajat Jain, Founder & CEO of Kimirica Venture, felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Speaking after being felicitated, Rajat responded, " It is a true privilege to have such a prestigious award bestowed upon me, I am truly honoured, humbled and grateful to be here today. This award is a testament to all the long hours, hard work and the sacrifices I've put in along my journey and I hope to be able to continue to do so to the best of my ability in the coming time. "

Rajat Jain, Co-founder & Director, Kimirica Ventures, a graduate from Stanford University, is a first-generation entrepreneur who has co-started multiple businesses from scratch. Given his pharmaceutical background, he has contributed to the research and development, new product formulations, manufacturing operations, finances and human resources management at Kimirica.

Jain launched Kimirica in 2012, to tap the $20 billion personal care industry in India, from a small 100 sq. ft. room. In the initial days, he faced a huge cash crunch and bad debts, but little did he know that Kimirica would overcome these insurmountable odds to become one of India's largest manufacturers of luxury hotel toiletries and guest room amenities.

Kimirica offers a luxurious self-care experience that is thoughtfully designed,while promoting a vegan and ethical way of life. Driven by a passion to create premium products, Kimiricahas emerged a decade old lifestyle brand that is trusted by some of the biggest luxury hotels and resorts globally. The company is also a pioneer in India to manufacture100% vegan and paraben-free hotel cosmetics. In 2017, Kimirica also signed a joint venture with Canadian hospitality product manufacturer Hunter Amenities, from where it gets its complete name 'Kimirica Hunter.'

At Pataa and Prefme, the IT start-ups, Jain has contributed to the ideation of the products, by creating a blueprint of the requirements, formulating the strategy and guiding product development and general operations. With Pataa, he aims to provide a solution to the complex and unstructured addressing system not just in India, but even nations worldwide. His idea is to create a digital short code of people's long and complex addresses, making it easier for navigation and to explain to visitors.

With Prefme, he aims to help the hospitality industry optimise their operations and minimise costs through revolutionary technology that also diminishes language and communication barriers between staff and guests, thereby providing a hyper personalised experience to the guests. With the use of this technology, he aims to make a drastic impact on the satisfaction of the guests by providing hotels and resorts insightful guest data that can be used for customisation of services.

Through a plethora of IT and non-IT offerings, Jain has become a well-known entity in the entrepreneurial space and considering his expertise across a wide array of businesses, one can be sure to see more enthusiastic and brilliant offerings coming from him in the future.

