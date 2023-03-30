New Delhi, March 30 : Skoda has introduced its 1.5 litre TSI petrol engine to the Ambition variants of the Kushaq and Slavia range. The introduction of the 1.5 litre TSI petrol engine to the successful Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan model's lower trim model is a courageous move from the auto maker.

This petrol engine is the company’s flagship engine and thus, it was previously available only on the range-topping variants of the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia. So, what made Skoda take this decision? Let’s find out. Tata Nexon Getting More Premium? Bestselling SUV’s Upcoming Facelift Model Spotted Testing With Premium Lighting Systems; Check All Details Here.

Skoda Kushaq and Slavia’s Ambition Variants Get The 1.5 litre TSI Petrol Engine :

The 1.5L TSI petrol engine is the flagship motor from Skoda, and hence it was offered only with the top-end trim models of both the SUV and sedan siblings. This engine gets empowered with the EVo generation technology and packed in four cylinders. It is capable of generating 148 bhp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5L TSI petrol mill is available with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission options. Hyundai Preparing To Bring Forth Its Genesis Luxury Brand in India With Localisation; Find Details Here.

The Czech carmaker’s flagship 1.5-litre TSI petrol mil boasts of the Active Cylinder tech, which is a segment first. This technology automatically shuts down two cylinders in lesser driving demands and enhances fuel efficiency, while also reducing emissions. All Skoda models will also comply to the new RDE norms, while becoming more fuel efficient as well.

According to Skoda, rising demands from the price as well as performance conscious customers made the company take the decision to extend this flagship engine to the Ambition trim of both the popular cars.

The Czech automaker said that the introduction of the 1.5L TSI range in the Ambition trim has allowed it to make its products more accessible to a wider range of consumers. Hence, the buyers who did not wish to shell out a lot of additional amounts for the top models of the Kushaq and the Slavia, but wished to get the performance of the flagship powerful engine, will now be satisfied with the Ambition variants offering both the price and performance benefits.

It is good to mention at this point that the Kushaq and Slavia Ambition variants were offered with the smaller 1.0-litre 3-cylinder engine. Hence, the more powerful and refined 1.5-litre EVO four-cylinder unit would be a welcome change for the customers who preferred the lower variants of these premium cars, but wanted a higher-end engine option. Skoda has also offered the smart Dual Tone paint schemes as well on the Ambition trim of the SUV and sedan duo, which were previously only offered on the higher variants.

The Skoda Kushaq 1.5L TSI Ambition MT has been priced at Rs 14.99 lakh, and the Kushaq Ambition 1.5L DSG and DSG DT is tagged at Rs 16.79 lakh and Rs 16.84 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Skoda Slavia Ambition 1.5L MT has been tagged at Rs 14.94 lakh, while the Slavia Ambition 1.5L DSG and DSG DT are tagged at Rs 16.24 lakh and Rs 16.29 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).

