Business News | Kochi to Host South India's Biggest Global Business Confluence: The Profit Tusker Summit 2026

PNN

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 29: Widely recognized as India's acclaimed business conclave, the 3rd Profit Tusker Business Summit & Awards for Excellence is set to take place on June 6, 2026, at the Hotel Crowne Plaza in Kochi. This year's event, themed "Excellence Reimagined," serves as a strategic platform where regional potential meets global trade opportunities, uniting the high-level summit with the prestigious Profit Tusker National Awards.

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Organized by the Indo Continental Trade and Entrepreneurship Promotion Council (ICTEP Council), Profit Standard, and FYBB Innovations, the summit aims to redefine India's economic landscape by facilitating direct investment pathways and high-impact networking.

The event features prominent figures such as Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Global business leader & Former UAE Minister Mohammed S. Al Kindi, and Shashi Tharoor MP.

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To submit nominations for the awards, please click this link: https://tusker.theprofit.news/nominate/

The Jury consists of prominent personalities like T Balakrishnan IAS (Former Deputy Chief Secretary), Manoj Mathew, Former Resident Editor of Indian Express, Pune & New Indian Express, Kochi, and Dr N M Sharafudheen, Chairman, Indo Gulf & Middle East Chamber of Commerce.

Featuring high-impact branding panels and curated networking sessions, the summit empowers enterprises to scale through direct investment pathways. Attendees will engage in curated sessions and branding panels focused on scaling enterprises. A key highlight of the business summit is a panel discussion on brand expansion and business growth, featuring some of India's leading voices in branding -- Prathap Suthan (Delhi), Laeeq Ali (Bangalore), Geetika Saigal (Goa), Anthony Lopes (Delhi), and Shalini James (Kochi).

The summit spotlights critical future-shaping trends, specifically AI, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), and digital influence. The Tusker Collateral awards ceremony provides tangible validation for industry excellence across 36 categories.

Recognition is given to visionaries driving sustainability, social impact, and innovation-driven growth, and judged by an expert Jury Panel.Categories are meticulously designed to set modern benchmarks for leadership in the digital age.

The entries must be submitted before May 10th, 2026.

Date: June 6, 2026

Venue: Crowne Plaza Kochi

Office website: https://tusker.theprofit.news/

Organiser Website: www.ictepcouncil.com

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