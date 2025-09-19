PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 19: India's rising profile in quantum research came into focus in Kolkata with the city hosting the International Conference and Exposium on Quantum Sensing and Metrology (ICEQSM) 2025.

Organised by CQuERE, TCG CREST, at the Bose Institute Auditorium, the four-day meet brought together scientists, technologists, entrepreneurs and students from across the world. It was held in celebration of the United Nations' International Year of Quantum Science and Technology and aligned with the Government of India's National Quantum Mission launched last year.

The conference highlighted how advances in quantum research are moving from labs to real-world applications. Experts discussed how the technology could make GPS navigation more precise, improve the resolution and speed of MRI scans, and open new frontiers in defense, climate monitoring and precision agriculture. Emerging areas such as quantum radar, cold atom interferometers and quantum-enhanced inertial navigation were also showcased.

"What excited me about ICEQSM 2025 was seeing complex quantum science connect with everyday problems people actually care about," said Suprakash Das, Director Finance & Operations at TCG CREST. "We were talking about GPS that doesn't drift, MRI scans that are faster and clearer, and tools that can help farmers or climate scientists make better decisions."

Researchers stressed the growing potential of quantum sensing for biomedical use. Dr. Tanmoy Basu, Assistant Professor at TCG CREST and part of the National Quantum Mission, said work on diamond-based quantum sensors underscored how the science is "moving beyond theory into solutions that affect everyday lives. From navigation to healthcare, the possibilities are immense."

The event also focused on building bridges between academia, start-ups and industry. "The emphasis on real-world applications and entrepreneurship made it a true milestone for India's journey under the National Quantum Mission," said Dr. Aishik Acharya, Senior Scientist at TCG CREST.

Alongside discussions and roundtables, the conference featured start-up showcases, venture capital matchmaking and Wiley-sponsored awards for best presentations. Select research will be published in Advanced Quantum Technologies and Annalen der Physik.

Supported by ISRO, ANRF and several corporate partners, ICEQSM 2025 reinforced India's positioning in the global quantum race. By encouraging collaborations and showcasing practical innovations, the Kolkata meet marked a step towards turning cutting-edge quantum science into technologies that could reshape everyday human experience.

