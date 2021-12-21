Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Krisma Exports (India) Ltd. an Indian integrated healthcare company comes with new techno-friendly app 'Kolkata Pharmacy'.

This initiative will allow online consultation from doctors to all the users while sitting at their home.

Also Read | Snowdrop Controversy: Jung Hae-in and Jisoo's South Korean Show Aired on JTBC Faces Blacklash Over 'Historical Distortion'.

The salient features of KP Online Healthcare app which makes it unique from others are online Home Delivery of Medicine, Doctor's Consultation & Health Diagnostic Services operating in West Bengal offering Genuine Medicine, Superior Customer Service, and Great value for money.

Kolkata Pharmacy & KP Online Health Care app are two major brands designed under Krishma Exports (India) Ltd. It owns 25 nos of Omnichannel Retail pharmacy Stores operating in West Bengal.

Also Read | Apple Releases New Update for Safari Technology Preview 137 With Bug Fixes.

Kolkata Pharmacy, offering Franchise outlets both Retail and E-pharmacy also. The company offers support in assisting with setting up the right location for the store, training for operating the franchisee stores and its staff, operating procedure & Audit Support.

Kolkata pharmacy having the best pharma franchises in India is always a profitable business proposal. Kolkata pharmacy offers good return and medicine with high margin and long term business venture.

Franchise and Expansion: KP Online Healthcare has planned to set up 300 nos of Omnichannel digital franchisee & 200 retail offline omnichannel Retail Pharmacy stores in India at the end of FY 23-24. WHO GMP certified Pharma and Healthcare services company since 1992 in india.

The one-time franchise fees are Rs. 2.20 Lac and investors can get the franchisee for up to ten years. They will have to spend 7.50 Lac to Rs. 20 Lac on the outlet infrastructure and stock of medicine.

Kolkata Pharmacy has tie-up with ICICI Bank and State Bank of India for exclusive Kolkata Pharmacy franchise owner for financial Assistance under the CGTMSE (Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro & Small Enterprises) & Mudra Loan Scheme set up by the Govt. of India, up to Rs. 20.00 Lac.

KP-Online Health Care App - Genuine Home Delivery offering upto 30% discount on Medicine and same day and next day delivery at customer door step through our web portal & app.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)