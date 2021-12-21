Snowdrop, starring Jung Hae-in and Jisoo in the lead, is the South Korean show that aired on JTBC on December 18 and it airs every Saturday and Sunday. The show had landed in trouble even before its premiere. It was cited that the script has purported ‘historical inaccuracies’ and that had drew backlash from the netizens of South Korea. After the show’s premiere, it has once again landed in trouble for its content. From Moon Ga-Young’s True Beauty to Kim Gyu-Ri’s Hotel Del Luna, Amazon Prime Video Launches K-Drama Slate With 10 New Titles.

JTBC had released a statement on March 26 and denied all the accusations against the K-drama. The statement issued read, “The drama is not distorting the pro-democracy movement nor is it glorifying the Agency for National Security Planning.” On March 30 it had issued another statement that read, “Snowdrop is set around the 1987 presidential election, and not a drama that deals with the pro-democracy movement.” JTBC issued another statement after protests against Snowdrop started after it aired on the channel.

Statement Issued By JTBC

Snowdrop premiered episode one and two on December 18 and 19, respectively. After its premiere, the show faced tremendous backlash and it has been demanded to stop airing the show directed by Jo Hyun-tak. The online petition was filed to the Blue House on December 19 demanding to suspend Snowdrop and more than 300,000 people have signed the petition. Soon after it, several advertisers issued an apology and even announced that they would be cancelling the sponsorship. Snowdrop director had stated during an online press conference, “The drama is set in the year 1987, but, except for situations like the country being under the reign of a military regime and electing a president at that time, all other things, like its characters and institutions, are fictitious,” reports Yonhap News Agency.

