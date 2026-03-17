PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 17: KRAFTON India today announced a landmark collaboration between BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and Chennai Super Kings as part of the upcoming BGMI 4.3 update, bringing one of the league's most iconic teams directly into the game as part of the upcoming BGMI 4.3 update, going live on 21 March. The collaboration introduces exclusive Chennai Super Kings -themed gameplay content, collectables, and a mechanic that has never been seen in BGMI before.

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What Players Get

* The update brings two exclusive Chennai Super Kings-branded items into the game: the Thala Legacy Set (outfit) and the Thala Monster Truck (vehicle skin), letting players carry the spirit of the franchise into every match.

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* A First for BGMI: The centrepiece of the collaboration is the introduction of dedicated Chennai Super Kings Photo Booth Points of Interest (POIs) across Erangel and Livik - marking the first time Photo Booth POIs have appeared in BGMI. At these locations, players can step into the battleground alongside Chennai Super Kings players and capture in-game moments, creating a fan experience that goes well beyond a standard cosmetics drop.

Talking about the partnership, Seddharth Merrotra, Head of Business Development and Partnerships, KRAFTON India, said: "Chennai Super Kings has one of the most devoted fan bases in world cricket, and BGMI has one of the most engaged gaming communities in India. Bringing them together had to feel meaningful for both - not just as a visual crossover, but as a genuine expression of that shared passion. We wanted fans to represent their team identity from inside the game, not just on the surface of it. The Photo Booth POIs are the fullest expression of that intent - something BGMI players have simply never experienced before inside the battleground."

KS Viswanathan,Managing Director, Chennai Super Kings, added: "Chennai Super Kings has always shared an extraordinary connection with its fans. Bringing that connection into BGMI allows supporters to celebrate their team in a completely new format where the excitement of cricket meets the thrill of competitive gameplay."

Launching right before 2026 season, the Chennai Super Kings integration is designed to position BGMI as a parallel fan engagement platform for India's mobile-first generation - one where cricket fandom doesn't end at the stadium or the television screen, but continues inside the battleground itself. With cricket deeply embedded in the country's cultural fabric and gaming continuing to grow as a mainstream digital pastime, the partnership creates a new way for fans to express their team loyalty inside the BGMI battlegrounds.

The collaboration also reflects BGMI's growing role as a platform where gaming culture intersects with sports fandom, creating new formats for participation and engagement for India's digital-first audiences.

About KRAFTON, Inc:

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is built on a global network of 21 creative studios that include PUBG Studios, Bluehole, RisingWings, Striking Distance Studios, Dreamotion, Unknown Worlds, 5minlab, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, OVERDARE, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, Neptune, JOFSoft, ADK, Eleventh Hour Games, Omnicraft Labs, Olive Tree Games, and Moonshot Games.

Each independent studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services.

KRAFTON is responsible for premier game IPs, including PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company with world-class development capabilities, continuously exploring new possibilities that enhance the gameplay experience -- including AI and other emerging technologies. For more information, visit www.krafton.com.

About KRAFTON India

In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $170 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India's game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS). For more information, visit https://krafton.in/

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