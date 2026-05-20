Business News | KRAFTON India Rolls Out BGMI 4.4 Update, Turning the Battlegrounds into a Creative Platform as the Game Marks Half a Decade in India

HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20: KRAFTON India today rolled out the BGMI 4.4 Update - the release that turns India's most-played battle royale into a creative platform.

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Every update in BGMI's history has added to the game. 4.4 is the first that lets the game's players add to it themselves.

At its heart is the BGMI Design Contest (BDC) Spin - a first in the game's history. Cosmetics conceived and designed by BGMI players during the Diwali 2025 Design Contest are now permanent, premium in-game collectables, available to collect via a dedicated Spin. This is not a community gesture. It is a defining act: BGMI is no longer just a game India plays. It is a game India builds.

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Speaking on the development, Srinjoy Das, Director - Marketing and BGMI Product Management, KRAFTON India, said: "The most powerful things we've done at BGMI were always fan-first and fan-driven. A real couple fell in love inside the game - we hosted their wedding. Every Indian who grew up in the '90s remembers trading cricket trump cards at recess - we built that feeling into the game with Cards. A fan designed something incredible during Diwali as part of the BGMI Design Contest - now every fan in India can experience it. That's the creative platform that sits alongside WOW mode, where crazy themed maps are dropping from fans every single day. Five years in, we've never felt more excited about what this community is going to bring us next."

Glacier Spin: A Cricket League Icon, Elevated

The Glacier Spin (May 26 - June 1, 2026) arrives with a meaningful new addition: for the last time ever, it carries a UC purchase option. The spin features the M416 Glacier skin, Glacier Set, and a Glacier Helmet, a collector's trio that gives players one last chance to claim the iconic BGMI Glacier collection, headlined by the M416 Glacier.

AKM Glacier in Classic Crate: The Most Wishlisted Skin to Celebrate BGMI's 5th AnniversaryThe AKM Glacier - BGMI's single most wishlisted AKM skin - arrives in the Classic Crate (June 28 - July 2, 2026) in the five days before BGMI's 5th Anniversary. The community's most desired item is timed to the moment their connection to the game is at its peak.

Mummy Crate: BGMI's Most Coveted Crate Event Returns

The Mummy Crate (July 3 - September 1, 2026) anchors the post-Anniversary window with the brand-new Chaosphage Set, the returning Mummy universe - Psychophage, Inferno Fiend, and Underworld Guide sets - and the debut of the Chaos Calamity AWM. Alongside returning guns the Sealed Nether M416 and Chained Inferno Uzi.

Ford Enters the Battleground

The Ford Collaboration (May 20 - July 7, 2026) brings two exclusive car skins, each in two colour variants, available through the Motor Cruise mechanic. It extends BGMI's role as the platform where India's gaming generation meets the brands that define global culture.

Spartan King Gold Spin

The Spartan King Gold Spin (May 27 - June 25, 2026) brings the M1 Garand Upgradeable Skin into the game alongside the return of two of the community's most requested Gold Skins: Feral Ravager and AUG.

BGMI as a Creative Platform: The Design Contest Spin

Five years ago, BGMI gave India a battleground. With the 4.4 update, it gives India a canvas.

The BGMI Design Contest (BDC) Spin (June 16 - July 17, 2026) features seven cosmetic items - including the Fortune Teller AWM gun skin - bringing select player-designed creations from the Diwali 2025 Design Contest into BGMI as premium in-game collectables.

Harley-Davidson: Four Bikes, One Legend

The Harley-Davidson Collaboration (May 29 - July 11, 2026) arrives through the Special Crate with four exclusive bike skins. Together with Ford, it marks a new chapter in BGMI's automotive collaboration story - one that reflects the aspirations of a generation that moves fast, in game and out.

Bhuvan Bam and Ravi Gupta: India's Biggest Creators, Inside the GameThe Bhuvan Bam Voice Pack Spin (June 10 - July 11, 2026) marks a significant shift: for the first time, a celebrity voice pack is available to collect via Spin rather than Crate. The Spin also includes the Fortune Cat Mini-14 Gun Skin. The Ravi Gupta QV Spin (June 19 - July 21, 2026) follows in the same format.

New Hellenistic Theme Mode: Hero's Crown

Running May 20 to July 14, 2026, Hero's Crown Theme Mode renovates four areas of Erangel - with Ruins and Ferry Pier completely reimagined - and introduces the Crown's Abode, a Greek-style floating island split between a PvP exploration zone and a PvE boss encounter with the centaur Helios. Five in-game trials - Prometheus', Achilles', Spartan's, Icarus', and the Gryphon Trial - earn Glory points that determine which teams ascend mid-match. Exclusive mode items include the Laurel M1 Garand, whose visual effects scale with the player's Glory level.

The Dinoground Theme Mode (June 8 - July 14, 2026) also makes its first-ever appearance in BGMI as a fresh Erangel-exclusive release.

Five Years in India: The 5th Anniversary

On July 2, 2026, BGMI turns five - 260 million downloads, and a community that has made it one of India's most significant entertainment properties. The 5th Anniversary Exchange Event (June 25 - July 5, 2026) places tokens inside dedicated Anniversary POIs on Erangel and Livik, unlocking exclusive in-game rewards. On July 1 and July 5, the 5th Anniversary Fireworks Display runs from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM IST - every player logged in receives a Firework Launcher. The entire player base becomes the celebration.

Flash Crew: The Social Layer of the PlatformFlash Crew - new to 4.4 - recommends compatible teammates based on playstyle and team chemistry, building rewards and exclusive resources the more consistently a squad plays together. Each player can join up to 20 squads of 20 members each. Competitive games are won alone. Communities are built together. Flash Crew tips BGMI firmly toward the latter.

BGMI 4.4: Key Dates at a GlanceMay 20: Ford Collaboration and Hellenistic Theme Mode launch; Eid Mubarak Login Event begins

- May 22: Blue Lock Collaboration launches

- May 26: Glacier Spin launches with UC option (through June 1)

- May 27: Spartan King Gold Spin launches; Festival Special DSB begins

- May 28: Toxic Exchange Event begins

- May 29: Harley-Davidson Special Crate and Buddy Spin launch

- Jun 2: Toxic Voice Pack Crate launches

- Jun 5: Gemini's Favor Blessing Gold Spin launches (through September 1)

- Jun 8: Dinoground Theme Mode - first-ever BGMI release on Erangel

- Jun 10: Bhuvan Bam Voice Pack Spin launches

- Jun 16: BGMI Design Contest Spin launches; BMPS Exchange Event begins

- Jun 19: Ravi Gupta QV Spin launches

- Jun 25: 5th Anniversary Exchange Event begins on Erangel and Livik

- Jun 28: AKM Glacier in Classic Crate (through July 2)

- Jul 1 & 5: 5th Anniversary Fireworks Display - 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM IST

- Jul 2: BGMI 5th Anniversary

- Jul 3: Mummy Crate launches (through September 1)

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON's franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players' dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers.

Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Furthermore, KRAFTON has also launched the KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund, a Rs 6,000 crore fund, set up jointly with South Korean technology giant, Naver and financial services major Mirae Asset, and which is aimed at supporting high-potential startups and accelerating the growth of India's next generation of global technology leaders. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance.

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