New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): In yet another remarkable achievement, Kundan Gold Refinery has been crowned for its excellence in gold refining. At the recently concluded "Indian Gold Conference (IGC) 2021", Kundan Gold Refinery was awarded as the "Leading Bullion Refiner".

The award is a recognition of Kundan's relentless commitment towards providing quality service to its customers and exemplary dedication towards adopting the latest gold refinery processes.

Indian Gold Conference was organised in a hybrid model this year from 12th to 14th November 2021 at Marriott Jaipur and over 250 leading bullion industry representatives participated in this edition. This is also the fifth instance when Kundan Gold Refinery has been recognised for its supremacy in gold refining.

India Gold Conference is an initiative by Eventell Global Advisory Private Limited and brings the leading leaders of bullion (gold, silver, platinum and palladium) supply chain under one roof. IGC recognises the most innovative approaches adopted by any organisation of the industry.

As a neutral industry platform, leaders of bullion industry meet at IGC every year to discuss and deliberate the future and changing face of this industry. In addition to that, IGC also strives to present the latest offering in refining and minting technologies, fintech opportunities, technology opportunities etc.

Feeling privileged on receiving the award, Vidit Garg, Director, Kundan Group, shares, "It really feels great to see our efforts and hard work been appreciated at such an international level platform and by the entire bullion fraternity. We always remain pledged towards providing quality solutions to our customers and be true to all our commitments towards them. Our customers believe us for not only our excellence in refining of the precious metals but also our continuous strive towards innovation and experimentation in adopting the latest refining technologies."

Winning the award five times in a row, Garg added, "We have bagged the award for the fifth time in a row now and this clearly indicates that we at Kundan Gold Refinery have never compromised on any front whether it be quality, hard work, unique ideas, technology usage, or customer satisfaction. These awards motivate us not only to maintain the highest of quality standards but also to perform better every year. The recognition gives me immense happiness and make our employees believe that we are moving in the right direction which is necessary for our company's growth."

Kundan has grown into one of the nation's leading manufacturing and exporting companies of the 21st Century with a turnover of 2 billion USD. In recognition of the company's multi-business portfolio that encompasses a wide range of businesses - from gold, precious metals, gold refinery, Digital gold, cosmetics to chemicals, agro commodities, polymers, petro product and the import of bullion and energy sector has added to its versatile dynamism. Kundan has been awarded by the Government of India as a recognized 'Four Star Export House', a nominated agency, also ISO 9001-2008 certified.

Kundan Gold Refinery is the most treasured business unit of the "Kundan Group". For the last 20 years, the group has marked its presence in precious metals and is one of the largest gold and silver refineries in India. It is equipped with breakthrough technologies, trend-setting labs and highest quality standards. Kundan Gold refinery is acknowledged as a major importer of Gold and Silver and is well known as the largest private gold refinery in India.

