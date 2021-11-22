Do you love corsets? Are you a fan of how they enhance your body structure? If yes, House of CB, a brand based out of London has some amazing designs in its store. Bollywood's next entrant, Khushi Kapoor had already adorned one of their designs during her birthday bash this year and Student of The Year 2 actress, Tara Sutaria wore the same one recently. Corsets are a big yes if you have the right body to flaunt them and you can always take some essential cues from our B-town beauties on how to style them the right way. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Mira Rajput, Whose Royal Purple Lehenga Did You Like?

Khushi earlier wore this ivory-coloured corset dress at her birthday celebration this year. She further styled her outfit by ditching all the jewellery and picking a pair of earrings only. Blushed cheeks, pink lips, well-defined brows and hair styled in soft waves completed her look further.

Khushi Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in House of CB

Khushi Kapoor and Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Tara Sutaria, the actress who's busy with Tadap promotions these days, picked the same corset dress albeit with a minor change. Hers was a midi dress, unlike Khushi's maxi one! When it comes to her styling, she preferred keeping it chic and not girly. She opted for pumps to go with her look and settled for a pair of statement earrings. Nude lips, highlighted cheeks, curled eyelashes and hair tied in a sleek bun rounded off her look further.

While Khushi definitely set the trend, Tara was able to match her and set the temperature soaring. And before we come up with our verdict, who do you think nailed this outfit better? Was it Khushi Kapoor or Tara Sutaria? Drop-in your comments on Twitter or simply choose the option from the box below.

Khushi Kapoor or Tara Sutaria, Who Wore This Corset Dress Better? Khushi Kapoor Tara Sutaria

