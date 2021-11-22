Thanksgiving is a festival that celebrates giving thanks for the autumn harvest. Thanksgiving 2021 will be celebrated on November 25, Thursday. The history of Thanksgiving dates back to 1621 when the pilgrims gave thanks for their first bountiful harvest in Plymouth Rock. It was celebrated for three days by feasting by the settlers with natives on dried fruits, boiled pumpkin, turkey, venison and much more. Even today, this day holds the same importance and people host parties at their homes. In return, the guests present gifts to the hosts and hostesses of the party. We at LatestLY, have compiled a list of items that you can gift the party’s hosts as you celebrate Thanksgiving 2021! Thanksgiving 2021 Recipes: 7 Traditional Menu Ideas For The Festivities in US.

1. Wine

One of the best gifts to carry to a party is a bottle of aged wine. Select the best wine and gift it to your party host as you celebrate Thanksgiving together.

2. Cocktail Syrups

Your Thanksgiving hosts may or may not be wine lovers. For them, instead of wine, gift them cocktail syrups which can make their drinks taste even better.

3. Chocolate Babka

A chocolate babka is the best breakfast treat to thank your host for the Thanksgiving party.

4. Round wood and wire tray

This is a classy and functional gift to give to your Thanksgiving hosts.

5. Pumpkin Pie Baker dish

If you are the one carrying pie to the Thanksgiving party, carry it in a pumpkin-shaped pie dish as your gift to the host. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: All You Need To Know About The Annual Celebration in New York.

It’s time to celebrate the love between you and your friends with a Thanksgiving party. Don’t disappoint your hosts when they are hosting an amazing party for you. Give them one of the above gifts and make them know that they make an amazing host. Here's wishing everyone in the US a Happy Thanksgiving 2021!

