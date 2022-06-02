New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Theatre enthusiasts in Delhi-NCR are in for a treat as the much-talked about Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's comical musical play 'Drama Queen' is set to stage at Kamani Auditorium, Delhi on 4th and Apparel House (Epicentre), Gurgaon on 5th June 2022 respectively.

Best known as Anna in the film, 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', Suchitra Krishnamoorthi wears many hats; a filmstar, writer, singer, and painter. The tongue-in-cheek musical, directed by Randhir Ranjan Roy, is an adaptation of Suchitra's fictional memoir of the same published in 2013, about her life after divorce from filmmaker Shekhar Kapur in 2007.

The 80-minute solo play has her acting, singing, painting, and playing the part of a distressed single mother - be it fetching daughter Kaveri to and from piano classes, depending on the domestic help to run the household, having to bear her mother's continuous nagging, running to the shrink for her sanity and, most importantly, looking for a rich husband! Suchitra mixes facts with fiction to highlight how women - whether single, married or divorced - often get judged because of the double-standards that exist in a patriarchal society.

A single mother stuck in an awkward situation - of her strict moral middle-class upbringing, suffering from Aphallatosis and in frantic search of the happily ever after - Suchitra in "Drama Queen" portrays her roller coaster journey, packed with emotions, humour, and glamour. Along the way Suchitra finds herself being pushed in all the wrong directions by shrewd analysts, pushy girlfriends, and men who are either unsuitable or just plain terrified.

Mark your calendar now and get ready to go on an emotional roller coaster ride!

