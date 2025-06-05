VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 5: Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation (formerly known as L&T Switchgear), a leader in the Indian electrical and automation sector, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking smart home platform - enConnect, designed to transform homes into intelligent, seamlessly connected living spaces. This innovative solution empowers homeowners to manage every aspect of their home effortlessly, enhancing convenience, comfort, and security.

According to MarketsandMarkets, the Indian smart home market is projected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2020 to USD 6.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 30.4%. As demand for intelligent, secure, and energy-efficient homes rises, enConnect--will enable homeowners to optimize energy consumption, enhance security, and personalize their living spaces through intelligent automation.

The enConnect platform integrates lighting, appliances, curtains, and more, allowing homeowners to control their living spaces through touch, a mobile app, or voice commands. Built with robust cybersecurity measures and energy-efficient technology, it ensures a secure, intuitive, and future-ready home automation experience.

"The demand for simple, intuitive, and user-friendly smart home solutions is rapidly increasing in India," said Naresh Kumar, COO, Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation. "With enConnect, we are addressing this market need by offering a sophisticated yet accessible home automation platform. Our goal is to make modern, connected living a reality for all homeowners, ensuring seamless integration, enhanced security, and energy efficiency."

He further added, "We envision a future where technology seamlessly integrates into daily life, enhancing comfort and simplifying routines. With this launch, we are not just introducing a product--we are redefining modern living. This platform offers homeowners effortless control, advanced cybersecurity, and a truly seamless user experience."

Key Features of the enConnect Smart Home Platform:

* Seamless Integration: Effortlessly connect and control a wide range of devices, from lighting and appliances to curtain and more

* Personalized Control: Customize your home environment with tailored settings and automation.

* Enhanced Convenience: Manage your home from anywhere, anytime, using touch, a mobile app, or voice commands.

* Advanced Data and Cybersecurity: Enjoy peace of mind knowing your data and privacy are protected with robust security measures.

* Intuitive Interface: Experience a user-friendly platform designed for ease of use and effortless navigation.

* Create Scenes and Schedules: Automate your daily routines and desired scenarios with single click or voice command

* Modular and retrofit solution: The enConnect Modular concept provide retrofit solution which enable customers to switch from conventional switches to Smart Home Automation.

Lauritz Knudsen is committed to empowering homeowners with innovative solutions to create truly smart and connected living spaces, driving the future of modern home automation and leading this transformation with cutting-edge technology.

About Lauritz Knudsen:

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical & Automation, formerly known as L&T Switchgear, is a leading player in the Indian Electrical industry, drawing strength from over 70 years of rich heritage and a steadfast dedication to contributing towards the growth of India. The brand currently exports to 30 + countries and is dedicated to providing a wide range of electrical and automation solutions to vital sectors of the economy, including industries, utilities, infrastructure, buildings, and agriculture. Our extensive portfolio includes low-voltage and medium-voltage switchgear, automation solutions, tailored software, and services.

With multiple manufacturing facilities in India, we adhere to global standards of excellence. Our operations are supported by well-equipped, in-house design and development centers, as well as tooling facilities, ensuring precision in manufacturing.

With a strong global footprint, supported by an expansive electrical distribution network in India and worldwide, our ambition is to foster excellence and provide top-tier products and solutions that drive the progress of nations globally.

We Listen. We Partner. We Innovate.

Media Contact:

Debolina Mukherjee - Corporate Communication, Schneider Electric Lauritz Knudsen | 761946288 | debolina.mukherjee@se.com

Bidisha Suri, Adfactors PR Pvt. Ltd

Mobile: +91 99995 76965| E-Mail: bidisha.suri@adfactorspr.com

