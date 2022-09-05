New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI/SRV): Leading provider of Corporate IT Training and solutions in India, Eazygurus plans expansion after years of experience in developing ideas for the corporate world. With its offices set up in both Hyderabad and the USA, it provides online-led instructed training across the globe (USA and India).

The company is dedicated to providing high-quality training and has attained high ratings on Google Reviews. It is an age of digitization and the professional world is becoming more and more digital in its approach, Eazygurus strives to provide career aspirants with a strong foundation and upskilling that is required to enhance their skills in the ever-evolving IT field.

Eazyguru's course trainings and offerings majorly focus on the newly emerging prospective subjects like Big Data Analytics, IoT, Information Security and Robotics, Project Management and Quality Management along with AWS, DevOps, Big Data/Hadoop, Robotic Process Automation, PMP, Prince2, LSSGB, ITIL, Cassandra, MongoDB, Data Science with R, Data Science with Python, Artificial Intelligence, ISMS, 5S. Furthermore, Eazygurus has an impressive faculty comprised of widely recognised experts, each with nearly two decades of experience in the field.

The company offers high-quality, value-added IT learning and training solutions for individuals or small groups, corporate and government organisations, and educational institutions alike, in order to drive success and digital transformation.

In addition, they provide training while taking clients' needs into account and designing a personalised learning path for them. If it's about a solution for all corporate IT training needs Eazygurus is the trusted name, starting from classroom training to online training, be it virtual or offline Eazygurus provide corporate IT trainings with specially curated curriculums. Having the highest course completion rate in the industry Eazygurus.

D.Ramakrishna, founder of Eazygurus says, "EazyGurus was created with the sole intention of providing distinctive IT training courses with a precise focus on value and efficiency. Entrepreneurship has always been about problem-solving -- We at Eazygurus have closely understood the problems in corporate IT training sectors, so our team of professionals have empathetically aimed at stepping in and addressing the issue, by providing the best training service in the industry."

Eazygurus has been actively providing solutions in the fields of, Artificial Intelligence: Learning at lightning speed; Robotics: A new generation of machines that are changing everything; Cyber Security: The most pressing issue of our time; Service Now: Designed for speed, delight, and efficiency - all in one package; Work Day: The time is now to get up and go; Sales Force: Automate today with an intelligent sales platform that scales with your business needs tomorrow; Mule Soft: Making integration easy to use and easy-to-manage; Snowflake: Cloud accounting for data analytics; Flutter/Unity: Development made easy; Blockchain: The technology that's disrupting how we do business.

For further information visit Eazygurus website at: www.eazygurus.com | Contact Eazygurus at: info@eazygurus.com

