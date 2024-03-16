PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16: ROX Hi-Tech, a customer-centric IT solutions provider, establishes a Center of Excellence focused on IBM Power Virtual Servers within its Cloud Business marking a pivotal stride in its digital transformation solutions portfolio.

With an additional 10,000 square feet of dedicated space and fortified by an augmentation of 80 highly skilled professionals, the COE is poised to emerge as a formidable nucleus for cultivating specialized knowledge and proficiencies in the deployment, administration, and optimization of IBM Power Virtual Servers in the cloud.

This substantial investment stands as a testament to ROX's unwavering commitment to delivering premium services and bespoke solutions tailored to the distinctive needs of its clientele within the IBM Power Virtual Servers cloud domain.

This strategic initiative not only underscores ROX's steadfast dedication to fostering innovation but also signifies its unwavering pursuit of expertise and adherence to best practices in the dynamic landscape of cloud technology. Moreover, it demonstrates the company's unwavering dedication to delivering premium services and bespoke solutions tailored to its clients' specific requirements in this niche area. Time

Commenting on this, Jim Rakesh Managing Director, ROX Hi Tech Limited said, "We are excited to reaffirm our commitment to advancing cloud technology, particularly IBM Power Virtual Servers. Our expanded Center of Excellence underscores dedication to providing superior solutions. Focused on IBM Power Virtual Servers, leveraging IBM's technology, we deliver resilient cloud-based server solutions. Strengthening this center reflects our intent to capitalize on market demand for IBM Power Virtual Serverscloud services. We eagerly anticipate adding 80 skilled professionals who share our ethos. Together, we will lead the IBM Power Virtual Servers cloud space, delivering transformative solutions that drive value and enable digital transformation for our clients. This strategic move reflects our dedication to meeting evolving market demands and seizing potential opportunities."

