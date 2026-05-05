Business News | Lehar Footwear Announces 5x Capacity Expansion with New Technology-Enabled Manufacturing Facility

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 5: Lehar Footwears Limited (BSE - LEHAR | 532829 | INE976H01018), announced a major expansion of its manufacturing footprint with the addition of a new, large-scale facility in Kundli, Haryana, aimed at strengthening its presence in the fast-growing athleisure and sports footwear segment. The facility will focus on manufacturing sports shoes and related products, marking a significant step-up in the company's capabilities and reinforcing its strategic shift toward higher-value product categories.

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As part of this expansion, the company has signed a rent agreement for the proposed facility, which is expected to substantially scale up production capacity from approximately 1 lakh pairs per month to 5 lakh pairs per month in a phased manner. The facility is expected to commence commercial operations from Q2FY26 onwards, aligning with Lehar Footwear's broader strategy to capitalize on rising demand in the sports and athleisure footwear market.

The new Kundli unit will be equipped with advanced manufacturing technologies for sports shoes and EVA-based footwear, enabling enhanced product quality, improved consistency, and higher operational efficiency. The facility is expected to support both the company's in-house athleisure brand 'Rannr 'as well as its OEM manufacturing vertical.

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Key Highlights of the Kundli Facility:

- 5x Capacity Expansion - in phases: Scale-up from ~1 lakh to ~5 lakh pairs per month to meet rising demand- Product Mix Improvement: Increased share of higher-value sports and athleisure footwear driving ASP and margin expansion- OEM + Brand Synergy: Strengthening capabilities to serve OEM clients while scaling RannrStrategic Location: Kundli offers strong connectivity to North Indian markets and logistics hubs- Technology Upgrade: Introduction of modern machinery and processes for sports and EVA footwear manufacturingCommenting on the development, Mr. Raj Kumar Agarwal, Managing Director of Lehar Footwears Limited, said: "The new capacity expansion marks an important step in our expansion journey. This project will enable us to build scalable, technology-enabled manufacturing capabilities aligned with evolving consumer demand in sports and athleisure footwear. We expect this to support our premiumisation strategy and strengthen our positioning across both branded and OEM segments"

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