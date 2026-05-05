Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship: WHO Flags Possible Human-to-Human Transmission

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The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported seven hantavirus cases linked to a cruise ship stranded off Cape Verde, including three deaths, and said there are indications of possible human-to-human transmission among close contacts. The vessel, the MV Hondius, is currently anchored in the Atlantic with 147 passengers and crew on board.

According to WHO, two cases have been laboratory confirmed while five remain suspected. The agency said symptoms among affected individuals ranged from mild illness to severe respiratory complications. While the outbreak has raised concern, WHO assessed the overall risk to the global population as low. Hantavirus Outbreak: WHO Confirms Another Case on Cruise Ship, Death Toll Includes Dutch Woman Passenger.

WHO Monitoring Situation

#Hantavirus cluster linked to cruise ship travel: Since 1 April when the boat set sail, of the 147 passengers and crew, 7 people have become ill, among whom 3 have died, 1 is critically ill and 3 are reporting mild symptoms. Based on the current information, including how… pic.twitter.com/KDKwmrNeBt — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 5, 2026

Suspected Transmission Among Close Contacts

WHO officials said there is evidence suggesting limited human-to-human spread, particularly among individuals in close proximity.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s epidemic preparedness director, said investigators believe the initial case may have been infected prior to boarding the ship. However, subsequent infections may have occurred during the voyage. Hantavirus Outbreak: Cruise Ship With 149 on Board Denied Docking at Cape Verde Port As Cases and Deaths Reported.

Hantavirus is typically transmitted through contact with infected rodents, but rare instances of human-to-human transmission have been documented in past outbreaks.

Timeline of Illness and Reported Deaths

The cruise began in Ushuaia, Argentina, and was en route to Cape Verde when cases emerged. WHO said symptom onset among affected individuals occurred between April 6 and April 28.

The illness has been marked by fever, gastrointestinal symptoms, and in severe cases, rapid progression to pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and shock.

Among the fatalities were a Dutch couple. The husband died onboard on April 11, while his wife later died after leaving the ship in Saint Helena and traveling to Johannesburg. A German passenger also died onboard in early May.

Ongoing Response and Evacuation Plans

WHO said efforts are underway to medically evacuate two critically ill passengers. The ship is expected to proceed to the Canary Islands once immediate health concerns are addressed.

Health authorities are also tracing passengers from a flight taken by one infected individual between Saint Helena and Johannesburg on April 25, as part of containment measures. Several affected individuals are no longer on the ship, including a British passenger currently in intensive care in Johannesburg.

The ship carries passengers from multiple countries, including the United Kingdom, Spain, and the United States, along with crew members from the Philippines and other nations.

WHO said investigations are ongoing to better understand transmission patterns and to monitor potential spread beyond the vessel. Close contacts of confirmed cases are being followed up as part of standard public health protocols.

Background: Understanding Hantavirus

Hantavirus infection is a rare but potentially fatal disease caused by viruses typically spread through exposure to infected rodent urine, droppings, or saliva. In severe cases, it can lead to respiratory failure and shock.

Although human-to-human transmission is uncommon, it has been observed in limited outbreaks, prompting heightened vigilance in confined environments such as ships.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of WHO ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 03:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).