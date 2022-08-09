Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lemme Be, a new-age menstrual care brand, announces the launch of 'Z Drip Max', an eco-friendly and reusable leak-proof, reusable period underwear for all menstruators for Indian consumers, which is expected to save menstruators up to 6 months' worth of traditional pads/tampons. Z Drip Max can also be used during spotting, or while wearing pads, tampons, or menstrual cups. It can also be used while gymming or to avoid sweat patches. It is made up of sustainable cotton fiber and provides up to extended leakage protection with its super absorption capacity. Lemme Be's Z Drip Max is a smart, hygienic, and eco-friendly alternative to traditional period care, that is aimed at making menstruators' lives stress-free during periods.

Z Drip Max's unique product features include:

- The body is made up of sustainable cotton fiber and 5 per cent spandex for comfortable stretch.- Two layers in the middle are made of anti-pilling microfiber with wicking for extra absorption.- The final layer is made of 100 per cent breathable TPU to seal the drip.- Super absorbent with a fourfold 120ml capacity.- 6-8 hours of leakage protection.- Can deal with the heaviest flow, leaky bladder, sticky discharge, and sweat patches.- A lifespan of 6-8 months, depending on usage.- Eco-friendly and sustainable, since it is biodegradable.

Launching the product for the Indian consumers, Devidutta Dash, the founder and CEO of Lemme Be, says, "That one week every month when menstruators get their periods can be quite a distressing time. From cramps to mood swings, from backache to exhaustion, nothing about periods screams a 'jolly good time', with period care products racking up a huge bill, both to the pocket and the environment. Keeping these issues in mind, Lemme Be introduces 'Z Drip Max' - Reusable Period Panty, to provide menstruators in India the ultimate holy grail for period woes."

Lemme Be's current period care product range spans organic and premium-grade cotton sanitary napkins, panty liners and tampons, Z Cups (reusable menstrual cups), and Z Discs (reusable menstrual discs). All of Lemme Be's products are FDA-approved, comfortable, affordable, and sustainable.

Lemme Be, a Hyderabad-based period brand founded in 2020 by Devidutta Dash, focuses on the variety and individuality of every product as per the needs of menstruators. The digital-first brand has curated a special range of products exclusively for teens and young adults which prioritizes care and comfort that is inclusive, eco-friendly & sustainable. Backed by the trust of marquee investors and aiming to initiate more positive dialogues about all menstruators in the society to educate, communicate and evolve, Lemme Be is rapidly scaling its physical presence with 14 unique SKUs and 58 total SKUs, and a mission of reaching the doorstep of every menstruator in the country.

For more details, please visit www.lemmebe.com.

