Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4: In a significant development in India's mining sector, Lloyd Metals & Energy Ltd. has announced the acquisition of a 79.82% equity stake in Thriveni Earthmovers Private Limited, marking a strategic expansion in its mining operations. This move has resulted in the share of Lloyds soaring in the stock market attributed to B. Prabhakaran, the Managing Director of Thriveni Earthmovers who is now at the helm of Lloyds as the Managing Director.

He is spearheading this transformative deal that promises to reshape the company's market position. The acquisition will secure a robust order book for Lloyds Metals and Energy worth Rs 70,000 crore over the next 15-18 years.

Strategic Vision and Leadership

The integration with Thriveni Earthmovers, under the strategic vision of Mr. B Prabhakaran is expected to create significant development in the mining and infrastructure sectors and the stock market. Lloyds had initially entered into a strategic partnership with Prabhakaran's Thriveni Earthmovers, which was one of India's largest mining development operators, in 2021.

B Prabhakaran plans to leverage the acquisition of Thriveni to enhance Lloyds operational capabilities and expand its footprint across key mining regions in India. Here are some of the key highlights.

Key Highlights:

- Enhanced Mining Capacity: The Surjagarh Iron Ore Mine's production will increase from 10 million tonnes to 25 million tonnes annually, boosting output by 150% and reducing mining costs.

- Revenue & EBITDA Projections: The deal is projected to contribute Rs27,000 crore in cumulative revenues and Rs9,000 crore in EBITDA during FY26-28.

- Strategic Goals: Lloyds Metals and Energy aims to strengthen its position as a low-cost, high-efficiency player in the steel and mining sectors.

- Long-Term Vision: This acquisition aligns with the company's strategic focus on scaling operations, creating shareholder value, and achieving operational excellence.

Impact on Operations and Market Position

The merged entity under the leadership of Prabhakaran will focus on streamlining operations and creating cost efficiencies while maintaining its commitment to sustainable mining practices. The deal encompasses Thriveni's comprehensive portfolio of mining services, including excavation, transportation, and processing operations across 3 countries.

The transaction, valued at a significant premium of Rs. 70 crores, reflects the strong growth potential and operational synergies expected from the combination. It also underscores the increasing consolidation in India's mining sector as companies seek scaling and operational efficiency.

Growth Trajectory

Looking ahead, the merged entity plans to expand its footprint in key mining regions across India. The strategic alignment between Lloyds Metals and Energy and Thriveni Earthmovers aims to set new benchmarks in operational excellence and sustainable mining practices.

Under Mr. B Prabhakaran's leadership, the acquisition is expected to enhance the company's capability to undertake larger projects and contribute significantly to India's development goals.

