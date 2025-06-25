BusinessWire India

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], June 25: After a successful invite-only beta launch on March 31, Knot.dating is now opening its platform to the public. Built for serious relationship seekers, Knot.dating is India's first matchmaking platform that uses conversational AI and human-assisted matchmaking to deliver emotionally compatible matches. Co-founded by Jasveer Singh and Abhishek Asthana, Knot.dating was born out of the team's pivot from Hood, a pseudonymous social network, to solving a deeper human need: meaningful relationships. Knot.dating has been built to cut through the noise. Users don't want filters--they want connection. That starts with conversation, not checkboxes. Users don't fill out endless forms -- they simply talk. In just a few minutes of AI conversation, the system captures personality nuances, emotional depth, and communication patterns to match users with high compatibility. "We're not just building another matrimony app," said Jasveer Singh, Co-founder & CEO. "We're building a matchmaking experience where compatibility grows through conversations. Our users are professionals who want to take the lead in their own journey -- before involving families."

Knot.dating blends tech and empathy to deliver curated, verified matches. Every profile goes through face & Government ID and users also have access to Matchmaking advisors for guidance on complex or sensitive match decisions. What's new with the public launch:

* Full access to the AI matchmaker experience -- no waitlist

* Smart curated profiles with deeper behavioral understanding

* Real-time AI conversations to drive compatibility, not just preferences

* Face-verification for profile authenticity

* Optional personal advisors to support match decisions The app is now live on Android, iOS, and Web. Early adopters have already praised its clean design, zero-spam onboarding, and deeply personal matchmaking approach. Backed by marquee investors like 3one4 Capital, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal, Ashish Hemrajani, Kunal Shah, and Ashneer Grover, Knot.dating had earlier raised $3.2M during its Hood journey. With this public launch, the company enters a new chapter -- one led by AI, human intuition, and the real pursuit of marriage. To experience the future of matchmaking, visit www.knot.dating or download the app now.

