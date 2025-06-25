Is Summer 2025 Shorter by 15 Minutes Than Last Year? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Claim That Interrupts the Summer Season in Northern Hemisphere

The northern hemisphere recently observed the Summer Solstice 2025 on June 21, making it the first day of the summer season. It occurs when one of Earth’s poles is tilted toward the sun at its most extreme angle, and due to Earth’s tilt, this happens twice a year. Astronomers state the northern hemisphere summer is the period between the June solstice and the September equinox. On the other hand, for the southern hemisphere, summer is the period between the December solstice and March equinox. While solstices and equinoxes are caused by Earth’s tilt, they are not connected to the distance of Earth from the Sun. But it may not be as simple to understand as one might wonder. The pattern of ever-changing shape of Earth’s orbit around the Sun is interrupted this year, making summer season in 2025 shorter by exactly 15 minutes than it was in 2024. Here, we explain the truth behind the viral claim and why this year’s summer is shorter.

Is Summer 2025 Shorter by 15 Minutes Than Last Year?

Yes, summer 2025 is shorter by 15 minutes than in 2024. And it is because of aphelion. In the northern hemisphere, summer coincides with the date of aphelion—the moment when Earth is farther from the Sun. During aphelion, the Earth moves more slowly along its orbit and it takes more time to go from a solstice to an equinox. On the other hand, the southern hemisphere summer coincides with the date of perihelion—the Earth’s closest point to the Sun. Here, the Earth moves more quickly and it takes less time to go from a solstice to an equinox. This results in a longer summer in the northern hemisphere and a shorter winter in the southern hemisphere. According to TimeandDate, the difference is around four days.

Over the years, the lengths of the seasons gradually rise and fall, but at much smaller fluctuations. It is the gravitational influence of the sun, the moon and even Jupiter that causes minute fluctuations in the shape and speed of Earth’s orbit from year to year. In 2025, this will cause a slightly shorter summer than 2024. As per TimeandDate, it is 93 days, 15 hours and 37 minutes in 2025, down from 93 days, 15 hours and 52 minutes in 2024. Again, in 2026, summer will be three minutes longer than in 2025—93 days, 15 hours and 40 minutes.

On July 3, at 15:54 EDT (01:24 AM IST, July 4), Earth will reach aphelion—its farthest point from the sun for the entire year. The home planet next reaches its perihelion—its closest point to the sun at 12:15 EDT on January 3 (21:45 IST).

Fact check

Claim : Summer 2025 Is Shorter by 15 Minutes Than Last Year Conclusion : Yes, summer 2025 is shorter by 15 minutes than last year. The gravitational influence of the sun, the moon and even Jupiter that causes minute fluctuations in the shape and speed of Earth’s orbit from year to year. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2025 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).