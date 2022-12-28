New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lovely Professional University (LPU) is among the few universities in the country that offers an MSc Embryology program. To provide enhanced hands-on experience on the latest IVF technology and methodology, LPU has recently set up a center of excellence at its campus in collaboration with leading fertility solution provider 'CooperSurgical'. The MSc Embryology program is run by the Department of Medical Laboratory Sciences at the School of Allied Medical Sciences.

This is CooperSurgical's only 8th 'Centre of Excellence globally, and the only one in India. Other CooperSurgical centers of excellence are in the USA, UK, Russia, Japan, China, and Belgium. LPU's MSc embryology students will now get trained on the latest IVF and allied technologies.

LPU is the first private university in North India to commence a Master's Programme in Clinical Embryology. Very few institutes in India and around the world give formal education in clinical embryology. This is the first of its kind initiative in India, where 'CooperSurgical' has joined hands with an academic institute like LPU.

LPU Pro Chancellor Rashmi Mittal chaired the inauguration ceremony. On this occasion experts from CooperSurgical, Country General Manager Dr. Amit Bhatnagar, Dr. Shipra Thukral, and Vakil Jagveer Singh interacted with LPU students. They shared with students the finer nuances of professional expectations from them.

Headquartered in San Ramon, CA; Cooper has more than 12,000 employees with products sold in over 100 countries. Here, CooperSurgical advances the care of women, babies, and families around the world. The organization provides a wide range of products and services. It is one of the leading companies that specialize in innovating in the fertility, and women's healthcare field for over 30 years.

Head of Faculty of Applied Medical Sciences at LPU, Dr Monica Gulati informed that the Centre is now equipped with state-of-the-art equipment. These are to help students understand the concepts of human embryology with enhanced practical exposure. The Centre will also serve as a training Institute for all embryologists working in the field of human 'ART' to augment their knowledge and skills.

