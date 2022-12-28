San Francisco, December 28: Apple will reportedly launch its foldable smartphone 'iPhone Fold' by 2025, which is expected to feature a flexible OLED display.

The tech giant has been working on a folding iPhone design for years, reports AppleInsider. Though it is unclear what form the smartphone might take, the technology needed to create one is still being developed. Apple May Soon Launch TV App on Android Smartphones.

In September last year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that the foldable smartphone might not arrive until 2024, the report said. Last month, it was reported that the bulky design of current folding phones does not align with the iPhone maker's design philosophy. Apple Expected To Launch New MacBook Pro Models and New iMac in 2023.

In October, industry analyst firm CCS Insight had forecast that the technology giant would begin experimenting with foldable technology soon.

Ben Wood, chief of research at the firm had stated that if Apple encountered any technical difficulties with the foldable phone, there would be a "feeding frenzy" among haters who would blame the company for the flaws.

