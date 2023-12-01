BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 1: L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS), a prominent global digital engineering and R&D services company, has announced its collaboration with nasscom GenAI Foundry initiative to stimulate the growth of Generative AI in India by providing comprehensive support to startups operating in this field. According to nasscom, Gen AI startups in the country have successfully raised over USD 475 million in funding from 2021 through May 2023, signalling the sector's rapid expansion and potential. LTTS is poised to nurture this growth by offering resources and expertise to a select group of startups to bring their innovative concepts to fruition. Among the 26 startups chosen, LTTS will engage with many of the startups through a continuous process of engagement. The selected startups will be mentored, helped with product development and innovation roadmaps. They will also be provided with Proof of Concepts that align with the company's technology and innovation trajectory. LTTS will also host bootcamps and knowledge-sharing workshops to enhance their domain expertise. As a global frontrunner in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital engineering, LTTS possesses an array of expertise in creating advanced AI solutions. Its portfolio includes AiKno™ and Chest-rAi™. AiKno™ is an AI-driven platform that expedites the deployment of AI models, facilitating enterprises to seamlessly incorporate AI into their operations. It boasts pre-built AI models and a user-friendly interface that simplifies AI model management. Chest-rAi™ is a ground-breaking AI tool tailored for radiologists. It employs deep learning algorithms to scrutinize chest X-rays and detect abnormalities, thereby aiding in quicker and more precise diagnoses. These offerings exemplify LTTS' dedication to harnessing AI's power for the benefit of its clientele and the wider ecosystem. Ankit Bose, Head of AI, nasscom, on the partnership, said, "As we progress further into the digital age, nasscom remains committed to fostering and nurturing the AI startup ecosystem in India. We have faith in these startups' capacity to innovate and transform the AI industry, not just domestically, but on an international scale as well. Our collaboration with L&T Technology Services is a significant stride towards that vision, equipping these promising startups with the resources and expertise they require." Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member, L&T Technology Services, added, "We are eager to solidify our engagement with the entrepreneurial ecosystem in India. LTTS aims to accelerate the growth of startups in the generative AI sector, assisting them to pivot, scale, and make a substantial impact both locally and globally. We are optimistic about our alliance with nasscom, as we aim to cultivate an environment where artificial Intelligence can thrive and contribute significantly to the country's digital economy."

