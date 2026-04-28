Business News | LTM Launches BlueVerse™ Studio as a Hub for Enterprise Agentic AI Adoption

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 28: LTM, the Business Creativity partner to the world's largest enterprises, today announced the launch of its BlueVerse Studio in Bengaluru, a hub designed to accelerate Enterprise Agentic AI adoption for clients and deliver measurable business outcomes. LTM continues to launch more studios globally to drive AI innovation and also has studios in London and Mumbai.

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As part of the company's ongoing investment in bringing innovation closer to clients, the BlueVerse Studio was created to help clients scale AI solutions from experiments to practical applications while ensuring trust and control. It unites LTM's strongest AI capabilities, including BlueVerse CraftStudio, physical AI showcases, and industry-centric AI offerings, within one ecosystem along with:

- Multiple BlueVerse-certified consulting and delivery professionals currently support enterprise-grade AI solutions. These certifications provide expertise in developing intelligent agents and managing unified AI platforms, ensuring secure and impactful business outcomes.

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- A constantly growing number of digital employees, spanning an expanding range of roles

- BlueVerse research scientists with a growing portfolio of foundational patents

- BlueVerse SkillSphere, a unified AI platform for hyper-personalized learning and talent transformation - offers customized learning and certification paths for different organizational roles. It features gamified recognition, community engagement, and advanced programs through partnerships with institutions like IIT Kharagpur and MIT Open Learning (via upGrad).

- BlueVerse SkilletWeave, a marketplace with hundreds of domain skills

The BlueVerse Studio helps organisations run separate agentic AI pilots with clear plans for scaling, governance, and ROI. It provides a framework with rapid prototyping, reusable components, and Responsible AI controls. It provides ready-to-use workflows that demonstrate end-to-end transformation and multi-agent collaboration using client data and KPIs. LTM brings together the very best of human insights and intelligent systems. As a holistic ecosystem, BlueVerse Studio offers clients a tangible and experiential view of AI in action.

"The BlueVerse ecosystem is central to our vision to be our clients' gateway to the agentic enterprise era. More than a showcase of technology, BlueVerse Studio is a collaborative space where our best ideas are tested, solutions are accelerated, and clients gain the confidence to scale AI responsibly in the agentic enterprise era," said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTM.

With LTM's pivot to becoming an AI-centric organization, the company has built demonstrable AI capabilities and compelling client success stories while simultaneously focusing on internal adoption, research leadership, and superior talent readiness and is poised to help its clients Outcreate in the new agentic enterprise era.

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