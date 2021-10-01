New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): MAAC (Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics), a forerunner in high-end 3D animation & VFX training, hosted its 18th edition of 24FPS International Animation Awards - India's most coveted mega event and one of the largest International Animation Awards event held virtually this year.

Stalwarts from the Media & Entertainment Industry joined in digitally, to be part of the grand celebration of incredible talents from around the world with this event.

The most awaited event of the Indian Media & Animation Industry, 24FPS was attended by many industry leaders and professionals. Rahul Vaidya, a former Indian Idol runner-up and Big Boss 14 finalist was the star performer for the evening who rocked the virtual stage with his magical performance.

The event was hosted by celebrity host Siddharth Kannan and Preeti Kathpal. The Awards were given across categories such as Best VFX Short Film, Best 3D Animated Short Film, Digital Film Making, Design Aesthetics, etc.

The 24FPS International Animation Awards witnessed a massive participation of over 2685 creative entries, of which 1090 independent entries (in External category) from over 70 countries noteworthy amongst these being USA, France, Spain, UK, Italy, Russia, and Poland among others. The 18th edition of 24FPS witnessed a showcase of exemplary pieces of art in various categories and over 287 participants among those were awarded on the virtual stage.

24FPS International Animation Awards of MAAC is a distinguished platform in the media and entertainment industry that honors unparalleled talents in the field of animation, VFX & live action film-making across the globe. Over the last 18 editions, 24FPS has gone on to become the most sought after global animation awards night in India receiving huge support from both AVGC as well as media & entertainment fraternity and students alike!

The Award for Outstanding contribution in Animation Industry was given to Green Gold Animation Private Limited for 'Mighty Little Bheem'; Movers and Shakers Award within the gaming segment was bagged by Nazara Technologies Limited and for VFX in Web Series, FutureWorks Media Limited was awarded for their outstanding contribution. Seasoned professionals and dignitaries from the media & entertainment industry also graced the occasion.

Delighted with the participation for the first time virtual format of the event and some truly outstanding work from the students, Dr. Anil Pant, MD & CEO, Aptech Ltd., said, "While nothing compares to the joy of hosting large format award nights bringing well -known names from the Media & Entertainment industry together under one roof to witness a one of a kind, creative showcase, the ongoing pandemic served as a deterrent. Keeping the safety aspect and abiding by the ongoing government regulations, we are ecstatic to have hosted our 18th edition of MAAC 24FPS event virtually this year. 24FPS, this year in its virtual avatar has far exceeded our expectations by being bigger, better and certainly a crowning achievement giving an over the top experience to the students & industry alike."

He added, "The infrastructure that was put in place this time for the virtual event was capable of accommodating over 10,000 attendees and we had over 9000+ concurrent viewers. This was absolutely overwhelming considering that we were executing 24FPS virtually for the first time. MAAC 24FPS, stepping into its glorious 18th year today is an industry accreditation and these awards are a way to recognize and showcase the brilliance of a talent that resides within our country, some of them are certain to become industry names tomorrow. We have received entries from around 70 countries, even the countries where we do not have our presence yet. I congratulate not only the proud winners but all the participating students, entries and creative submissions from across the globe. Each one of them delivered exemplary pieces of art and displayed great competitive spirit. We are also thankful to the jury from the media & entertainment industry for taking the time out in not only attending the virtual event but also to offer guidance and feedback to all the participants and submissions."

With the best-in class curriculum and 360 degree skills advantage like technical skills, industry readiness, creativity, team work, working under deadlines, resilience and personality development, MAAC is regularly training students in various aspects of Media & Entertainment Industry viz 3D Animation, VFX, Gaming, Multimedia and Broadcast.

MAAC believes that initiatives and platforms such as MAAC 24FPS plays a far crucial role in not just skilling the youth, but also preparing them for a successful career in the Media & Entertainment Industry.

Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC) is India's premier training institute for high-end 3D Animation and Visual Effects. Founded in 2001 and a major brand of Aptech Ltd, MAAC has trained lakhs of students, worldwide. It has in total over 130 centers globally with cutting-edge infrastructure in over 65+ cities.

MAAC offers industry relevant career courses on 3D Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Multimedia, Filmmaking, Broadcast, VR and AR. MAAC courses are thoughtfully designed to provide students thorough insights about the dynamics of the industry. It provides real-life training environment to students backed by excellent faculty, world-class infrastructure and the latest technical tools.

MAAC students are placed across all domains of the Media & Entertainment industry in India & overseas. With our job-ready courses, MAAC students are placed in leading production houses and studios such as MPC, Prime Focus, DNEG, Amazon, Redchillies VFX, Accenture, DQ Entertainment, Green Gold Animation, Technicolor, NDTV, IBN7, NY VFXwaala and Cosmos Maya amongst others.

For further information, please visit www.maacindia.com/Default.aspx

With over three decades of strong experience in the vocational skill training and non-formal academic curriculum based training programs, Aptech Limited is a pioneer in the non-formal vocational training business in the country with a significant global presence.

Ever since its commencement in 1986 and with a current presence in a total over 800 centres globally, Aptech Limited has effectively ventured into diverse sectors ranging from IT training, media & entertainment, retail & aviation, beauty & wellness, banking & finance, pre-school segment amongst others. Aptech Limited has successfully trained students, professionals, universities & corporates through its two main streams of business- Individual training and Enterprise Business Group.

Under Individual Training, Aptech offers career and professional training through its multi brands - Aptech Computer Education, Arena Animation & Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (both in Animation & Multimedia), Lakme Academy powered by Aptech (beauty & grooming), Aptech Hardware & Networking Academy, Aptech Aviation & Hospitality Academy, Aptech English Learning Academy, Aptech International Pre-school amongst others.

Enterprise business includes Training and Assessment Solutions for Corporates & Institutions (Aptech Training Solutions, Aptech Assessment & Testing Solutions). Aptech Limited has been recognized as a Great Place to Work (2017 & 2019) won the Golden Peacock National Training Award (2019) and appraised at Maturity Level 5 of People Capability Maturity Model (PCMM) in the year 2020.

For further information, please visit www.aptech-worldwide.com.

