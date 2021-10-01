Bigg Boss 15 is here! The most loved reality show is back with a bang. This year, the show is themed around the jungle, where contestants will be given survival kits to concrete their place on the show. Having said that, one of the first confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15 was Pratik Sehajpal. He was part of Bigg Boss OTT and played extremely well. Now, after the digital version of BB, Pratik is all set to enter the Salman Khan hosted show starting from October 2. The lad is known for his hot bod and will surely add spice to Bigg Boss' latest season. Shamita Shetty in Bigg Boss 15: Career, Love Story, Controversies – Check Profile of BB 15 Contestant Who’s Part of Salman Khan’s Reality Show!

Career-wise, Pratik is a model, fitness freak, social media influencer. However, he rose to fame by participating in MTV Love School Season 3. Later, he also did MTV Ace of Space in 2018 and was declared as the first runner-up of the same. The boy hails from Delhi and is bindass in real life. He is known to be close to his family and the same was seen on Bigg Boss OTT.

Hottie!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratik Sehajpal (@pratiksehajpal)

Talking about his love life, he had made headlines for dating Pavitra Punia in past. However, the two broke up sometime back. It was on BB OTT premiere stage, Pratik had called his relationship with Punia toxic. He had revealed that he hurt himself during their relationship. Pratik called Pavitra aggressive and said that it was better that they broke it off. FYI, Sehajpal's closeness on BB OTT with Neha Bhasin also became the talk of the town, but the two have time and again claimed that they are only buddies. Akasa Singh in Bigg Boss 15: Career, Love Story, Controversies – Check Profile of BB 15 Contestant on Salman Khan’s Reality Show!

Pratik Sehajpal Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratik Sehajpal (@pratiksehajpal)

As per what we saw on Bigg Boss OTT, Pratik is quite a charmer at the same time irritating (hehe). Talking about Bigg Boss 15, the confirmed contestants who are entering the show apart from Pratik are Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal, Akasa Singh, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Vishal Kotian, Sahil Shroff, and Miesha Iyer. Coming back to Mr Sehajpal, all the best to him for the show. Stay tuned!

