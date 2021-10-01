Rajasthan Royals (RR) would take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 47 of the Indian Premier League 2021 on Saturday, October 2. The match is set to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium and has a start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Chennai Super Kings have been in superb form of late since IPL 2021 resumed in UAE on September 19. Their first match in UAE against defending champions Mumbai Indians started with a wobble but ever since that, they have looked absolutely dominant in the competition. Not only have they become the first side this season to qualify for the playoffs, but their recent form could also even lead them to the title and that would not be too much of a surprise. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has been one of the best performers for CSK and he would once again be important for his side against Rajasthan Royals. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated

Sanju Samson's side on the other hand, have to show up with a massive effort if they plan on outsmarting the 2011 champions. Samson has been in good touch and has provided a lot of purpose to his side with the willow. But to his disappointment, the other batsmen in his team (barring Evin Lewis) has not been doing much and he would a collective effort to defeat MS Dhoni's Chennai and also keep their slender hopes of qualifying for the playoffs, alive. RR vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 47

RR vs CSK Head-to-Head

Chennai Super Kings clearly seem to have the edge over their opponents, when it comes to head-to-head records. Dhoni's side has won a total of 15 matches out of a total of 25 games played between both these teams while Rajasthan have achieved victory in 10 encounters.

RR vs CSK, IPL 2021 Match 47, Key Players

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dwayne Bravo would be two of the most important players for Chennai Super Kings while Rajasthan would rely on their skipper Sanju Samson and Mustafizur Rahman to come good against the three-time IPL champions. RR vs CSK, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report

RR vs CSK, IPL 2021 Match 47, Mini Battles

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Mustafizur Rahman would be an intriguing battle to look forward to alongside the duel between Sanju Samson and Josh Hazelwood. Both these clashes have the capacity of determining the outcome of this fixture.

RR vs CSK, IPL 2021 Match 47 Venue and Match Timing

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings (RR vs CSK) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 2, 2021 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to begin at 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

RR vs CSK, IPL 2021 Match 47 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match live on Star Sports channels. The RR vs CSK match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the RR vs CSK live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

RR vs CSK, IPL 2021 Match 47, Likely Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals Likely Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Jaydev Unadkat.

Chennai Super Kings Likely Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

