VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 18: Maestro Realtek, an established strategic partner in the real estate sector, today announced its partnership with Pune's reputed developer, The Laxmi Empire, and the launch of their flagship project, Codename Future PNQ. Located in Pune's Alandi Mhatobachi and in close proximity to the Solapur highway, the premium villa plotted development is spread across an expansive area of 28 acres, with nearly 2.7 acres dedicated to the recreational lifestyle zone. Mohammed Azim, Vice President, of Rajasthan TENT Association, Anand Bhau Alkunte, Corporator of Hadapsar, Abhijeet Kadam, the promoter of the Laxmi Empire, and Nitin Gupta, Founder & Managing Director of Maestro Realtek were present at the launch.

Also Read | Aankh Micholi: Khushi Dubey Says 'Her Role Pays Tribute to Brave Officials Kiran Bedi and Abhinav Bindra’.

With a capacity of 368 units, the project anticipates a robust sales volume of Rs 130 crores by the end of this year. Developed with a singular goal to offer a hilltop view, each of the villas of Codename Future PNQ provide access to 45+ world-class amenities such as a club house, spa, library, swimming pool, pet care area, bonfire space, yoga zone, gazebo, meditation room, acupressure bath, banquet, clubhouse, amphitheatre, guest rooms, skating ring, lily pond, jogging track, indoor games area, badminton court, volleyball court, and basketball court among others.

Abhijeet Kadam, Promoter, The Laxmi Empire said, "The plot project offering luxurious amenities opens for bookings from 26th January 2024. Considering the increasing demand for the location basis the upcoming new airport at Purandar, we foresee a huge response from customers. The area is deemed to be the future economic corridor of Pune and hence will be an attractive investment proposition. It will be one of the most sought-after developments."

Also Read | T-Hub Selects 10 Startups To Drive Artificial Intelligence and Semiconductor Innovation in India; Check Names of Selected Startups.

Speaking on the partnership and launch of Codename Future PNQ, Nitin Gupta, Founder & Managing Director of Maestro Realtek said, "We are elated to have been onboarded as a strategic partner by The Laxmi Empire to launch Codename Future PNQ. This ambitious premium villa project is a residential marvel that is certain to transform the face of South East Pune. Using the right marketing campaigns and branding initiatives, we are aiming to elevate the presence and standing of Codename Future PNQ, as it rightly deserves, and help investors discover premium villa residences that remain unparalleled. It is both a pleasure and truly humbling to witness this project coming to life. This project is being developed at the new economic corridor of Pune which will be the future Pune in the coming years. We can assure you that this is the only Hillview luxury villa project in Pune at the most developing location of the city."

Given the project's connectivity with Pune's Ring Road, which starts from Solu village at Alandi Markal Road, commuters will enjoy faster and more convenient travel to the Hadapsar-Saswad-Jejuri Road, Pune Solapur Highway, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Pune Satara Road, and other local commercial districts like Magarpatta, Tarade, Peth, Kalewadi, Zendewadi, Vadki and Tarade.

The project also offers easy access to healthcare centres, education institutes, and business hubs, along with being surrounded by full-fledged retail and lifestyle establishments, and will have direct connectivity with the proposed Purandar airport, sited at a distance of 28 km, amounting to a commute of 40 minutes. The duo anticipates the commencement of the airport to furthermore drive the demand and growth for projects on the Ring Road, as well as across the city.

Maestro Realtek continues to be committed to delivering transformative real estate ventures that redefine industry standards. Their dedication to innovation, expertise, and strategic vision cements their position as the go-to strategic partner for significant real estate projects.

Maestro Realtek is founded by Nitin Gupta, an avid real estate professional with over 18+ years of experience. His desire to provide knowledge-based and outcome-driven real estate solutions prompted him to set up Maestro to make a real difference in the real estate ecosystem.

Maestro Realtek is the ultimate destination for effective real estate business solutions.

The company is a knowledge-driven and trusted strategic partner, offering real estate developers and landowners comprehensive end-to-end assistance. Their commitment to leveraging knowledge and expertise ensures that clients receive the most informed and effective solutions throughout every stage of their real estate endeavors from growth strategies to land acquisition for business expansion, sales, marketing, and CRM, they provide a complete package of solutions. With their expertise in velocity selling, their primary goal is to rapidly and effectively accelerate clients' sales.

Moreover, the company leverages cutting-edge technology, data analytics, and market-driven approaches to ensure significant profitability and remarkable cash flow for its clients.

At the core of their mission is the drive to create a meaningful impact. Maestro aspires to be a progressive and growth-focused organization led by passionate professionals, generating value for all its stakeholders.

The vision of Maestro Realtek is to add long-term value to the real estate industry. They aim to become India's leading real estate brand, setting new benchmarks in all aspects of operations and earning greater goodwill along the way.

The company's objectives revolve around creating lasting impacts on businesses, enhancing profitability, reducing turnaround time, executing effective marketing strategies, building strong brands, and ultimately contributing to real estate success stories. With Maestro Realtek as your partner, you can expect a complete 360° business transformation, fostering growth and prosperity in the real estate realm.

For Media queries: Sonia Kulkarni | Managing Partner | Hunk Golden & Media | 98201 84099

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)