Washington [US], February 4 (ANI): Actor Lili Reinhart gave fans a glimpse into her personal life as she shared pictures from a romantic winter getaway with her partner, actor Jack Martin.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Riverdale' star posted a series of adorable photos where the couple can be seen enjoying quiet moments together during what looked like a snowy vacation. Wrapped in warm clothes and sharing smiles, Lili and Jack appeared relaxed and happy as they spent time away from the busy city life.

Along with the pictures, the actress added a caption to describe how she feels for her "love." It read, "I've got my love to keep me warm."

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DURCYd2ktAH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Lili and Jack have been dating since at least April 2023. The two were first seen together at the Los Angeles airport, and later made their relationship public on Instagram. Jack posted photos of them together in July 2023, making their romance official on social media.

Lili Reinhart has been open about her life beyond the screen in recent months. Last year, she spoke about her health after being diagnosed with endometriosis, a condition that can cause severe pain. In December, she shared photos from a hospital bed after undergoing surgery and explained how doctors had earlier missed the real cause of her symptoms.

While talking about her long medical journey, Lili wrote about how she had been told there was no cure for her pain and how endometriosis was not first considered by doctors.

"Last year, I saw a urogynecologist and was diagnosed with interstitial cystitis. I was told there was no cure, and no lasting relief, for my symptoms," she wrote on her Instagram. "Three hospital visits. Multiple urologists and gynecologists. And not one of them seriously considered endometriosis as the underlying cause of what I was experiencing." (ANI)

