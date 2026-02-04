The X Paris office raid stemmed from allegations of algorithm manipulation and fraudulent data extraction, which X’s Global Government Affairs team condemned as a “politicised criminal investigation” and “law enforcement theatre” aimed at pressuring US leadership rather than pursuing legitimate justice. The statement accused French authorities of bypassing international procedural norms and violating due process, while reaffirming X’s denial of wrongdoing and its commitment to free speech. Musk’s terse reply, “This is a political attack”, amplified the company’s defiant response amid growing scrutiny of platform content moderation in Europe. The incident has sparked widespread online debate, with supporters viewing it as censorship and critics arguing for greater accountability over platform influence. Elon Musk’s The Boring Company Signs Major Deal With Dubai RTA for ‘Dubai Loop’ Underground Tunnel Network; Construction To Begin in Late 2026.

Elon Musk Reacts to X Paris Office Raid by French Authorities

This is a political attack https://t.co/Z204wJuQIr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 3, 2026

