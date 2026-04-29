Business News | Magellanic Cloud Limited Announces Massive $11 Million UAV Joint Venture to Advance India's Make in India Defence Vision

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Magellanic Cloud Limited (NSE: MCLOUD | BSE: 538891 | INE613C01026), a technology-driven enterprise focused on emerging and high-growth sectors, today announced the formation of a strategic joint venture (JV) to manufacture advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) systems in India.

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The Company has entered into the JV with Rayonix Tech, an India-based defence technology company, in partnership with XTEND, an Israel-based AI-powered robotics, UAV, and software systems company. This development marks a significant step in Magellanic Cloud's expansion within the fast-growing defence and security technology sector.

₹100 Crore Investment in Localised Manufacturing

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The joint venture, valued at ~US$11 million (~₹100 crore), will establish end-to-end manufacturing, testing, and distribution capabilities in India. These UAVs will cater to the evolving requirements of the armed forces and security agencies, supporting surveillance, reconnaissance, and mission-critical operations.

XTEND's XOS Operating System to Power Next-Generation UAV Platforms

XTEND's XOS operating system will serve as the software backbone of UAV systems manufactured by Magellanic Cloud, enabling:

* Human-guided autonomy

* AI-driven navigation

* Mission planning

* Real-time operational control across multi-domain robotic systems

As XTEND's exclusive manufacturing and distribution partner in India for selected platforms, Magellanic Cloud will support sovereign deployment under a unified software architecture.

Advanced Tactical Drone Portfolio to Address Diverse Defence Applications

XTEND's advanced tactical drone portfolio includes:

* SCORPIO 500 for precision strikes

* SCORPIO 1000 for extended missions

* XTENDER for micro-ISR operations

* HONEY BADGER for rugged mission-critical environments

* WOLVERINE for AI-assisted tactical and combat missions

Strategic Step Towards Capturing India's Growing Defence Drone Opportunity

The joint venture aims to cater to the growing demand for advanced UAV systems from India's defence ecosystem. By leveraging XTEND's proven autonomous operating systems and combining them with domestic manufacturing capabilities, the joint venture seeks to deliver mission-critical drone solutions built for Indian operational requirements.

This strategic partnership further strengthens Magellanic Cloud's growing presence in drone technologies, AI-led surveillance, and intelligent infrastructure solutions, reinforcing its position as a technology-driven enterprise focused on emerging and high-growth sectors and investing in future-ready technologies with strong national relevance.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Joseph Sudheer Thumma, Global CEO & MD, Magellanic Cloud Ltd., said, "This joint venture marks a defining moment in Magellanic Cloud's mission to revolutionise the defence ecosystem. By integrating XTEND's globally battle-proven platforms - including their proprietary software XOS and products like Wolverine and Scorpio into our manufacturing capabilities, we are delivering more than just a drone; we are providing a sophisticated digital nervous system for modern warfare. Through the XOS autonomy platform, we will be delivering a unified command interface that enables seamless multi-platform force coordination and AI-assisted mission execution. This shift toward software-defined autonomy ensures the Armed Forces have the precision and agility required for the next generation of defence. This collaboration is a cornerstone of XTEND's global operational footprint expansion and cements Magellanic Cloud's position as a technology-led powerhouse driving indigenous defence innovation. Drawing from decades of industry evolution, I can state with certainty: this marks a definitive paradigm shift for the Indian drone market."

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